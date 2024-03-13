Ex-Chiefs & Now New Commanders OL Nick Allegretti Played Through Torn UCL During Super Bowl LVIII

The Washington Commanders have once again tapped into the talent pool from the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line starters. After adding Andrew Wylie as their right tackle last season, Dan Quinn’s side has come to a deal with guard Nick Allegretti. The Commanders continue to bolster their offensive line by adding players with Super Bowl experience. Moreover, it’s safe to say that they have brought in a fighter who gives it all on the field.

Former Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti courageously played 79 offensive snaps during Super Bowl LVIII despite suffering a torn UCL injury in the second quarter. The injury was caused by a tackle made by 49ers Nick Bosa. Allegretti remembered the incident on “The Jim Rome Show” where he revealed hearing a pop, feeling the injury, and realizing the need to conjure up the energy to win the game,

“I haven’t suffered an injury like that until then, I immediately knew. It was something that you heard a pop, you felt it, and knowing minimal about anatomy knew that something was wrong in my elbow. Because my elbow is not supposed to bend that way.”

Even in the challenging circumstances, Nick managed to pull himself together during the two-minute warning and continued to show resilience in one of the most important games of his career. He added,

“Fortunately, we had the two-minute warning, and I had a couple seconds to gather myself, figure out that my arm still bent and I was able to go. It was a tough situation, but fortunate enough I was able to still play.”

Nick Allegretti knew he had to play a significant part with Joe Thuney out with injury. The Commanders must have realized his determination and ability to adapt as he toughed out a torn UCL to play every snap in both the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

Nick Allegretti Set to Join Forces With The Washington Commanders

Nick Allegretti secured a lucrative three-year contract worth $16 million with the Commanders, with $9 million guaranteed, per Tom Pelissero. His performances for the Chiefs in the postseason have certainly paid off. Allegretti, who has appeared 74 times and started 13 times during his five seasons with the Chiefs, is set to bring valuable experience to Washington.

With Washington, Nick is expected to take on a significant position, possibly starting full-time, possibly in the left guard position. The Commanders are looking to solve the inconsistency in their offensive line by having OC Kliff Kingsbury likely depend on Allegretti’s abilities.

Washington will still look for more options in free agency or the draft to strengthen their offensive line. This decision though, aligns with the Commander’s efforts to leverage new ownership for improved outcomes on the field.