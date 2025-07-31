Jason Whitlock Says “People Like Tom Brady Are Slick With Their Wokeness,” Downplays GOAT’s ‘Advice’ to Scottie Scheffler

The world of professional golf is one of the most glamorous in all of professional sports, and Scottie Scheffler is on top of it right now. With 17 career PGA Tour wins, Scheffler managed to win back-to-back Masters tournaments starting in 2023, and his unprecedented run throughout that timespan also yielded an Olympic gold medal and his firstborn son.

Advertisement

Now that he’s collected more than $90,000,000 in career winnings, Scheffler voiced his intentions of prioritizing his family over golf for the time being. “I worked since I was two or three years old to have a chance to play professional golf for a living,” he explained during his media day at this year’s The Open at Royal Portrush.

“I’ve been able to win tournaments that I just dreamed of playing in and it’s an amazing feeling and I’m so grateful to live out my dreams. My faith and my family are what is most important to me. I try to live a life as normally as possible because I feel like a normal guy… I don’t think I’m special because some weeks I’m shooting a lower score than other guys are.”

Scheffler is still fielding questions and backlash for the comments, and now, none other than Tom Brady himself is beginning to question his priorities as well. The former New England Patriot has a reputation for being one of the most competitive human beings on all of planet earth, as he routinely sacrificed his life outside of football in exchange for more Lombardi trophies.

While Brady noted that he had “a similar experience around the same age,” he ultimately suggested that Scheffler is simply “…a young athlete trying to make sense of success without the benefit of the perspective that comes with years of experience.“

While some believe that Brady was merely offering up his genuine thoughts and critiques on the matter, Blaze Media’s Jason Whitlock suggests that he isn’t falling for the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s attempt at “setting himself up as an elder statesman.”

“Now he’s this elder statesman that’s going to pass on his wisdom to Scottie Scheffler?” Whitlock questioned before asserting that Brady’s advice “misses the mark badly here.” Simply put, Brady’s message likely won’t offer a lot of spiritual or personal satisfaction.

“There are people, like Tom Brady, who are real slick about their wokeness. They are real slick about their leading young people and men into the abyss. Tom Brady… Is now reaching back to Scottie Scheffler and trying to guide Scottie Scheffler or anybody in Scottie Scheffler, away from the pursuit of holiness. That’s the disconnect.”

According to Whitlock, the similarities between Brady and Scheffler start and end at winning professional sporting events. In highlighting that Scheffler has made his interest in both God and his scripture, the former Fox Sports analyst claimed that Brady’s lack of self-awareness has caused him to miss the fact that “someone is running a different race than me.”

“He’s playing the long game, Scottie Scheffler,” Whitlock exclaimed.