mobile app bar

“It’s Gonna Be Tough”: Mike Evans Talks About Matching Jerry Rice’s Mammoth Career Record This Season

Sneha Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Mike Evans and Jerry Rice

Mike Evans (left) and Jerry Rice (right)
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL wide receiver Jerry Rice currently holds the longest streak of 1000+ seasons in the NFL at 11. Mike Evans has the opportunity to tie that record this season, but it won’t be easy — Evans himself believes that.

The Buccaneers receiver would have to average 95 receiving yards per game in the seven games remaining. When asked about his hopes of achieving the feat, the WR confessed it’s going to be a tough hill to climb.

“Obviously, it’s going to be tough,” said Evans via Rick Stroud. The receiver further expressed that he is rather focused on winning games, with hopes that his personal success will fall into place if it’s meant to.

“Obviously I’m thinking about a lot of other people. I’m just thinking about winning — playing winning ball. Things will happen. I’m trying to play and help the team win.”

Evans is well aware of the opportunity at hand and had even expressed his desire to match Rice’s record before the season started. However, the road is going to be only tougher, especially considering his recent hamstring injury.

Can Mike Evans tie Jerry Rice’s record?

While the receiver’s gaze was firmly set on amassing receiving yards as usual, his progress was halted by an injury in Week 7 against the Ravens. Evans has missed three games since then, leaving a void in the Buccaneers who have suffered consecutive losses in the past three weeks.

He is, however, expected to return this week when the Bucs take on the weak, struggling Giants. Head coach Todd Bowles announced that Evans would be on the field “as long as he’s healthy and fresh,” as per ESPN.

The WR is also excited to join his team and shared that he feels more confident than he did before facing the Ravens.

“I feel really good. Like I said, I feel better than I did going into the Ravens game. I was a little hobbled going into that game.”

Evans admitted that while he likes to “tough it through,” he should’ve avoided the Baltimore game, which worsened his previous injury. But the three weeks of rest have aided his recovery, and the receiver is “confident” for the upcoming matchup.

Tampa Bay needs to win almost every game in the remaining season for a playoff spot, and the return of Mike Evans seems like a good starting point for the upcoming battle.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

Share this article

Don’t miss these