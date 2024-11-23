“It’s Gonna Be Tough”: Mike Evans Talks About Matching Jerry Rice’s Mammoth Career Record This Season

Former NFL wide receiver Jerry Rice currently holds the longest streak of 1000+ seasons in the NFL at 11. Mike Evans has the opportunity to tie that record this season, but it won’t be easy — Evans himself believes that.

The Buccaneers receiver would have to average 95 receiving yards per game in the seven games remaining. When asked about his hopes of achieving the feat, the WR confessed it’s going to be a tough hill to climb.

“Obviously, it’s going to be tough,” said Evans via Rick Stroud. The receiver further expressed that he is rather focused on winning games, with hopes that his personal success will fall into place if it’s meant to.

“Obviously I’m thinking about a lot of other people. I’m just thinking about winning — playing winning ball. Things will happen. I’m trying to play and help the team win.”

Bucs WR Mike Evans on needing to average 95 receiving yards per game to tie Jerry Rice for the most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving yards with 11. pic.twitter.com/tkNQjKZqnq — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 22, 2024

Evans is well aware of the opportunity at hand and had even expressed his desire to match Rice’s record before the season started. However, the road is going to be only tougher, especially considering his recent hamstring injury.

Can Mike Evans tie Jerry Rice’s record?

While the receiver’s gaze was firmly set on amassing receiving yards as usual, his progress was halted by an injury in Week 7 against the Ravens. Evans has missed three games since then, leaving a void in the Buccaneers who have suffered consecutive losses in the past three weeks.

He is, however, expected to return this week when the Bucs take on the weak, struggling Giants. Head coach Todd Bowles announced that Evans would be on the field “as long as he’s healthy and fresh,” as per ESPN.

The WR is also excited to join his team and shared that he feels more confident than he did before facing the Ravens.

“I feel really good. Like I said, I feel better than I did going into the Ravens game. I was a little hobbled going into that game.”

Evans admitted that while he likes to “tough it through,” he should’ve avoided the Baltimore game, which worsened his previous injury. But the three weeks of rest have aided his recovery, and the receiver is “confident” for the upcoming matchup.

Tampa Bay needs to win almost every game in the remaining season for a playoff spot, and the return of Mike Evans seems like a good starting point for the upcoming battle.