“Aaron Rodgers Needs to Apologize to Him”: Fans Sympathize as Robert Saleh Bids Farewell to the Jets in Emotional Message After Messy Split

Sep 19, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh hugs quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after a touchdown by running back Breece Hall (not pictured) during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It’s been 24 hours, but Jets fans are still stunned by the shocking ouster of Robert Saleh. To twist the dagger further, Saleh later posted an emotional farewell message that addressed his former team. The message was crisp yet packed with honesty, leaving NFL fans questioning whether Saleh was the right person to be shown the door.

“To the Jets Organization, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with so many incredible people. I will always be appreciative of the love and support from everyone at 1 Jets Drive,” a part of his statement read.

“It has been a pleasure calling New York our home and we will forever appreciate all of the memories that were created here,” he continued.

Since the news of the firing broke, whispers and murmurs have suggested that the breakup was indeed ugly. Saleh was even escorted out of the team facility by security personnel, reportedly to ensure he couldn’t address the team.

Fans, therefore, had a simple sentiment when the former head coach’s official statement surfaced; Saleh should have been given the chance to give one final speech to his players rather than be treated this way.

He should have been able to say all of this in front of the team — Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysisYT) October 9, 2024

The majority of fans were heartbroken by the messy breakup! While some argued that Saleh was made the scapegoat for the franchise’s collective mistakes, others asserted that Aaron Rodgers should apologize to his former head coach, suggesting that he is the reason why Saleh got fired.

that’s a very nice statement from a guy who was used as a scapegoat pic.twitter.com/QILhJsjQed — Optify (@optifyy_) October 9, 2024

Aaron Rodgers needs to apologize to him — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) October 9, 2024

The rest of the netizens continued to blame OC Nathaniel Hackett, arguing that he should have been sacked before Saleh:

Hackett is still the worst coach in NFL history. — Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) October 9, 2024

I won’t take NY jets seriously until Nathaniel Hacket is gone — Eddie (@Health00810) October 9, 2024

As things stand, fans are completely justified in feeling upset about how Saleh’s exit was handled. After all, early reports and evidence suggest that the breakup between the two parties was as messy as it gets.

What led to Saleh’s ouster?

Let’s be honest: a 20-36 record for a franchise aiming to break its long-standing playoff drought is simply not good enough. However, one could argue that with Aaron Rodgers fully fit this season, things could have turned around. But if one revisits footage of the QB and Saleh’s interaction last month, it’s clear that things were not well between the duo.

In the widely circulated clip, Rodgers can be seen pushing away Robert’s attempt at a celebratory hug. While one might excuse it as adrenaline kicking in, the stare-down afterward carries pretty negative connotations.

Rodgers and Saleh are pumped.#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/b3aSB0VgsM — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 20, 2024

Evidence also suggests that Aaron wasn’t the only one who seemed to have a strained relationship with Saleh. As soon as the coach’s exit was announced, former Jets OT Mekhi Becton posted a meme of a man in a black suit, with the caption reading: “I stopped by one of my biggest haters’ funeral today, just to make sure he was dead.”

Former #Jets OT Mekhi Becton posted this to Twitter shortly after the Robert Saleh news, but ended up deleting it. pic.twitter.com/G0mTuXk10n — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 8, 2024

Although the tweet was deleted quickly, a member close to the locker room posting this does strongly suggest that Saleh might not have been a much-appreciated character in the locker room.

Die-hard Jets fan and former WFAN host Joe Benigno recently said that Saleh wearing the Lebanese flag during a match must have been a catalyst for his firing.

While Woody Allen continues maintaining that the decision was solely his, one might wonder if these above-mentioned points had a part to play. What do you think about the situation? Let us know in the comments!