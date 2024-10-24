Robert Saleh and Matt LaFleur’s Friendship Goes Back 20 Years

After Robert Saleh got sacked, Bill Belichick in his YouTube video urged the former Jets coach to go work under a head coach for a while before taking his next coaching job. With the latest reports confirming that Saleh has joined the Packers camp under Matt LaFleur’s supervision, Belichick’s advice seems to have been taken very seriously. But why under Matt LaFleur? The answer lies in Saleh and LaFleur’s 20-year-long friendship.

Advertisement

Saleh and LaFleur first linked up nearly two decades ago at Central Michigan University. Both were graduate assistants in 2004 and were roommates at that time. Cut to four years later, Robert was working for the Texans when he convinced the management to bring in Matt LaFleur as an offensive assistant.

Interestingly, this hiring came a year after the Packers head coach was bestowed the ‘best man’ role at Saleh’s wedding in 2007. But the family ties don’t end here. When Saleh was made the head coach at New York, one of the earliest personnel decisions made by the coach was bringing in Matt’s brother Mike as the Jets’ offensive coordinator for the 21-22 season.

One of the most intriguing points in their friendship came when the Jets signed Matt LaFleur’s crown jewel Aaron Rodgers. While many accused the two of being involved in the discussions leading up to the trade, reports later revealed that despite their close friendship, the two HCs didn’t divulge much to the other party.

That said, the two tacticians now enter a new chapter of their friendships as the duo will be working together again, albeit under a unique power dynamic.

Robert Saleh reportedly has a fluid role under Matt LaFleur

Despite being known as a defensive mastermind, Robert Saleh will be working for the Packers to improve their offense. The role however isn’t rigid like a Defensive or Offensive Coordinator. LaFleur described Saleh’s role as “fluid” and said that his main role would be to study the Packers offense and offer insights into how the teams will defend against this offense.

“I think that’s always a good deal to have the perspective, that defensive perspective on that side of the ball. So, (he’s) just taking a look at some of the things we’re doing… and give us perspective on how teams might see us, how they might defend us.”

While most would have leveraged Saleh’s presence in the defense, LaFleur using the former Jets HC to attack defenses is very interesting.

From Robert’s perspective, this is a great opportunity. Not only does he get to work with his best friend but has a genuine chance to show his prowess on the offensive side of the game.