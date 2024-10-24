mobile app bar

Robert Saleh and Matt LaFleur’s Friendship Goes Back 20 Years

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Robert Saleh; Matt LaFleur

Robert Saleh [Left]; Matt LaFleur [Right]; Image Credit: USA Today Sports

After Robert Saleh got sacked, Bill Belichick in his YouTube video urged the former Jets coach to go work under a head coach for a while before taking his next coaching job. With the latest reports confirming that Saleh has joined the Packers camp under Matt LaFleur’s supervision, Belichick’s advice seems to have been taken very seriously. But why under Matt LaFleur? The answer lies in Saleh and LaFleur’s 20-year-long friendship.

Saleh and LaFleur first linked up nearly two decades ago at Central Michigan University. Both were graduate assistants in 2004 and were roommates at that time. Cut to four years later, Robert was working for the Texans when he convinced the management to bring in Matt LaFleur as an offensive assistant.

Interestingly, this hiring came a year after the Packers head coach was bestowed the ‘best man’ role at Saleh’s wedding in 2007. But the family ties don’t end here. When Saleh was made the head coach at New York, one of the earliest personnel decisions made by the coach was bringing in Matt’s brother Mike as the Jets’ offensive coordinator for the 21-22 season.

One of the most intriguing points in their friendship came when the Jets signed Matt LaFleur’s crown jewel Aaron Rodgers. While many accused the two of being involved in the discussions leading up to the trade, reports later revealed that despite their close friendship, the two HCs didn’t divulge much to the other party.

That said, the two tacticians now enter a new chapter of their friendships as the duo will be working together again, albeit under a unique power dynamic.

Robert Saleh reportedly has a fluid role under Matt LaFleur

Despite being known as a defensive mastermind, Robert Saleh will be working for the Packers to improve their offense. The role however isn’t rigid like a Defensive or Offensive Coordinator. LaFleur described Saleh’s role as “fluid” and said that his main role would be to study the Packers offense and offer insights into how the teams will defend against this offense.

“I think that’s always a good deal to have the perspective, that defensive perspective on that side of the ball. So, (he’s) just taking a look at some of the things we’re doing… and give us perspective on how teams might see us, how they might defend us.”

While most would have leveraged Saleh’s presence in the defense, LaFleur using the former Jets HC to attack defenses is very interesting.

From Robert’s perspective, this is a great opportunity. Not only does he get to work with his best friend but has a genuine chance to show his prowess on the offensive side of the game.

Post Edited By:Shubham Bhargav

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these