Internet Sleuths Sense an Internal Rift Within the Jets Locker Room After Robert Saleh’s Firing

Moments ago, the New York Jets dropped a bombshell by announcing the firing of HC Robert Saleh in the middle of the season. While the Jets fanbase is still wondering the reason behind this decision, a section of the internet seems to have the answer.

Since taking over the role of the HC, the Jets boast a below-average record of 20-36 under Saleh. Add to this, the disappointing start to the 2024 season [2-3] and the writing was on the wall for many that Saleh’s days were numbered. However, firing him mid-season without any warning is a strong statement.

It’s a statement that things have severely gone wrong between the two parties. While it’s too early for concrete reports to come out, internet sleuths believe that Saleh’s firing was a result of him losing the Jets locker room.

The primary evidence provided by netizens for this theory is an intriguing visual from the Jets’ 24-3 win over the Patriots last month. During a celebratory moment for Aaron Rodgers, the franchise’s star quarterback surprisingly pushed away his head coach’s attempt to hug him.

Not only did Rodgers push Saleh aside, but he also stared him off while walking away. Back then, many saw this as a pumped Aaron Rodgers losing control of himself. However, netizens now believe that the interaction of the duo reflected the rift between them.

Rodgers and Saleh are pumped.#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/b3aSB0VgsM — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 20, 2024

In slow motion, even a small touch can come across as a push, but what lends credence to this theory is the stare afterward. How normal is it to stare down your head coach during a celebration?

Such moments usually come when the one staring down is proven right, which in turn means that there must have been a disagreement somewhere between the duo—or perhaps even within the entire locker room.

The reason this rift theory seems more credible, however, appears to stem from what former Jets OT Mekhi Becton had to say about the sacking.

Moments after Saleh’s firing was announced, Mekhi posted a viral meme featuring a man in a black suit, with the caption reading: “I stopped by one of my biggest haters’ funeral today, just to make sure he was dead.”

Former #Jets OT Mekhi Becton posted this to Twitter shortly after the Robert Saleh news, but ended up deleting it. pic.twitter.com/G0mTuXk10n — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 8, 2024

Posting a disrespectful meme like this, moments after Saleh’s firing, indicates one thing: he lost the locker room. Former NFL star Chase Daniel also appeared to agree with this notion, suggesting that, based on his sources, there was a strained relationship between the head coach and the quarterback.

So, Chase speculated that for something big like this to have happened mid-season, “there’s something going on behind the scenes.”

.@ChaseDaniel is surprised by the Jets pivoting from Robert Saleh after 2-3 start: “There’s something going on behind the scenes.” pic.twitter.com/g0uOKEDRDl — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) October 8, 2024

While reports over the next few hours will emerge and reveal the true picture, Saleh, on the other hand, will be a free man, as he will be on a paid vacation for the next two years.

Saleh is getting rich despite the ousting

Thanks to the Jets firing Saleh two years before his contract ends, the former head coach will continue to be on their payroll. As per reports, this means that Saleh will be making a whopping $19,178 per day. When scaled up to a month, the amount goes north of half a million dollars. And by the time you must have read these numbers, Saleh has pocketed $13.32 [per minute].

BREAKING: Robert Saleh will make close to 20 THOUSAND DOLLARS PER DAY from the New York #Jets for about the next two years. • $583,333.33 per month

• $134,615.38 a week

• $19,178.08 a day

• $799.09 per hour

• $13.32 dollars per minute pic.twitter.com/HWqWIMDoau — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 8, 2024

Looking back, Saleh’s stint with the Jets is quite bittersweet. While he did solidify them defensively, his shortcomings were too visible in the offensive phase. That said, it will be interesting to see how the Jets tackle this situation from here on.

A marquee signing is needed following a bold decision to satisfy the fanbase. With Bill Belichick available, is that an option for the Jets? Only time will tell.