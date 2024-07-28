Aaron Rodgers Offers a Cheeky Tip on Jordan Love’s Contract Extension With the Packers

The Green Bay Packers made headlines yesterday by making Jordan Love the highest-paid QB in NFL history. His four-year, $220 million contract includes a substantial $75 million signing bonus, sending the NFL world into a frenzy. While many are puzzled by the Packers’ decision, given Love has only had 18 starts in his career, former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers seems quite pleased for him and also has some cheeky advice to share.

During his recent appearance on NFL Network’s ‘Back Together Weekend,’ Rodgers addressed his former team, making Jordan Love the highest-paid QB in the NFL.

A-Rod, unsurprisingly, was his usual mellow self as he expressed his happiness for his successor, who had a standout season last year. “First of all, since you mentioned it, I want to give a shoutout to Jordan Love becoming the highest-paid player in the NFL,” said the Packers legend.

But in true Rodgers fashion, the QB added a bit of cheeky advice, urging Love not to spend all his money on a single asset. However, if he does decide to, Rodgers offered up his Wisconsin house — a property that A-Rod hasn’t managed to sell yet. He said:

“Don’t spend it all in one place. But if you do, I still have a house in Green Bay that’s up for sale.”

Expectedly, Rodgers’ statements went viral and interestingly also triggered some unresolved trauma among the Packers’ fanbase.

Cheeseheads defend Rodgers’ impact on Love’s development

Following Rodgers’ shout-out, Cheeseheads were quick to note that the Jets’ QB has always shown support for Jordan Love. In contrast, Rodgers’ predecessor, Brett Favre, did not extend the same courtesy. As one fan put it, “He treats love how Favre was supposed to treat him, straight up love from A-Rod”

Another fan chimed in, however, with the sentiment that Rodgers will always be a Packer at heart: “In his heart, forever a Packer! Shoutout to Aaron!”

A third fan said, “Nun but love for Aaron as a Packers fan”

Last but not least, one fan shared a wild yet plausible theory: “Love will be a jet in 15 years”

Setting aside the fan sentiment, perhaps the only sour note for Rodgers from his Green Bay stint is his Wisconsin house. Purchased in 2015 for $1.74 million, Rodgers has been trying to find a buyer since relocating to New Jersey. Reports from last year indicated that the QB had no plans to sell the house; however, it seems that things might have changed.