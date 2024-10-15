Aaron Rodgers Post-Game Interview: “Frustrated” Jets QB Blames Officials; Reflects on MNF Loss, 4th Career Hail Mary

Oct 14, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the first half of their game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers had a near-perfect game for the Jets, throwing for 294 yards and two touchdowns at MetLife Stadium on Monday night. However, with 2 minutes left in the game, Rodgers was intercepted by Taron Johnson. It dashed the Jets’ hope for a win, as they lost to the Bills 20-23, after putting up a strong fight.

Talking about the penalty calls in the game by officials, Rodgers said they seemed a “little ridiculous”, expressing his thoughts on the decisions which evoked a debate on the accuracy of these calls.

Regarding the Hail Mary, A-Rod provided an instant reaction in the post-game interview, where he broke down the play and shared his honest thoughts about it. He said the Jets “had their chances” and added the loss was “frustrating”.

Talking about the Hail Mary, he added:

“We had all day to do it. The wind was a bit swirly at night, but lost just one and saw Allen come down. So, pretty good feeling.”

Interestingly, the Jets QB delivered the play of the week (or perhaps the season) by connecting with Allen Lazard for a 52-yard Hail Mary. This shifted the momentum to the Jets, who staged a stunning comeback after initially trailing the Bills by 10 points.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen said, the Bills “found a way to win” while admitting that the Bills got sloppy in the second half during the post-game presser.

The Bills QB was equally impressive in the game, tossing two touchdowns and 215 yards. While Allen continued his consistent run, Rodgers stole the show with his iconic Hail Mary, which became the highlight of the Monday Night Game

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, who spoke in the press conference, admitted the team needed more “red zone efficiency”, to pull out wins in tense situations. He added the Jets needed to be “more aggressive” in the run game.

Meanwhile, the Jets’ loss does not take away A-Rod’s stunning effort in the initial part of the game, which also included a Hail Mary.

Why Aaron Rodgers’ Hail Mary Was a Special Effort

Earlier, NFL star Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James were among many who praised the veteran QB’s ability to make big plays. Notably, Rodgers has thrown four Hail Marys in his career, the most by any QB in NFL history.

Interestingly, the 52-yard Hail Mary traveled 61.4 yards in the air, the longest completion by a Jets QB since 2016. With exciting plays like this Hail Mary in his repertoire, Rodgers aims to improve his consistency, mentor the young Jets team, and ultimately win his second Super Bowl. However, his most immediate goal would be a comeback win against the Steelers next week.