Aaron Rodgers’ 1-Word Reaction to Davante Adams Trade; Jets WR Says A-Rod Had “Second Thoughts”

After weeks of speculation and rumors, Davante Adams’ trade to the Jets has finally come through. The deal freed up a lot of cap space for the Raiders, along with getting them a conditional third-round pick. The Green Gang will pay Adams a $11.59 million salary in 2024. The move also reunites Tay with his former QB Aaron Rodgers who couldn’t be more excited about playing together.

On the Pat McAfee Show, A-Rod reacted to the reunion with his pal Davante in just one word. Rodgers stated he is “excited” when asked about the deal.

The news provided some relief on an otherwise tough day for Rodgers, who lost a home prime-time game against the Bills. Unsurprisingly, he admitted to being in a foul mood and wasn’t speaking to anyone until Adams texted him. Rodgers immediately called Tay back

” Obviously, I’m really excited. Love Tay, he’s a phenomenal player and a dear friend. It was a crappy day yesterday. We had a real chance to get to 3-3 and win a home game. I was p*ssed, driving home through traffic. Had a couple of messages. I was just not in the mood to talk to anybody. Got home, Tay called me and texted me and so I finally called him back,” Aaron told McAfee

Not hearing from Rodgers immediately despite such exciting and great news worried Adams who thought his former QB was hesitating to welcome him to the Jets.

Davante Adams thought Rodgers was having second thoughts about the trade

During the same segment of the show, Tay made a surprise appearance, popping up on the screen behind Rodgers. When asked why A-Rod wasn’t returning his calls, he joked that the 4-time MVP was having second thoughts about his move.

” Ya, he was having second thoughts. He’s been known to have 12 when it comes to pulling the trigger with me. Hopefully, we can put it behind us now and yeah we’re back,” Davante stated.

However, is Adams ready to straightaway take on the opponents while donning the green jersey? The WR has been nursing a hamstring injury which kept him on the sidelines for 2 weeks. However, according to the man himself, he’s now feeling great and has been rehabbing continuously with the staff in Vegas.

The Jets now have an abundance of attacking talent, leaving Aaron and that offense with no excuses. They have to make the most of this opportunity because no one knows if A-Rod or Tay will be in New York next season. The Jets are currently 2-4 and will take on the Steelers and the Patriots next week.