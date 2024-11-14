Aaron Rodgers Retirement: Jets QB Provides Major Update Regarding His NFL Future After 2024 Season

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers may have played more than the four snaps he managed last season in New York, but his return hasn’t gone as many had hoped. Surprisingly, Rodgers holds a worse record than Zach Wilson did in 2023, failing to secure even four wins in his first ten games.

The Jets face numerous issues on and off the field, and many believed Rodgers would be the answer to their struggles. Instead, he has become another part of the problem, with fans and analysts alike taken aback by his lackluster and uninspiring performances.

Rumors of retirement are swirling, but the four-time MVP isn’t ready to hang up his boots just yet.

Rodgers talked about playing beyond this season after coming back from an ACL injury and still maintains that position despite how this season this season is going. He still wants to come back and play in 2025.

Although he remains in the top 10 for passing yards with 2,258, much of that yardage came while the Jets were trailing. He has thrown just 15 touchdown passes against seven interceptions and has a completion rate of only 62.4%. He has a rating of 86.8, far lower than his career average of 102.8, which is an NFL record.

Rodgers has made only two 40+ yards throws, with one of them being his Hail Mary pass. Meanwhile, A-Rod wants to come back and play beyond this season, but not everyone in New York holds that opinion.

New York radio host urges Aaron Rodgers to bid adieu to the league

The 2024 season has been a poor bargain for the Jets. The team was expected to compete for the divisional title along with the playoff spots. Yet, their current scenario narrates a completely different story. Currently, they are fighting for the top ten places in next year’s draft.

While Rodgers wants to try out his luck in turning things around next season, the Jets enthusiasts don’t appear to be sharing the same emotions.

On the radio show, Boomer and Gio, Gregg Giannotti expressed that he believes it’s time for Green Gang to hit the reset button. He wants the organization to get rid of both A-Rod and GM Joe Douglas:

“It’s over for the Jets. It’s officially over. Aaron Rodgers needs to retire after this season. Joe Douglas, as much as we like him, is not gonna be here. It’s done. It’s over. The experiment is dead, and it was as bad as it could have possibly gone.”

Many in the Big Apple share his view and think it might be time for Rodgers to retire. He’ll turn 41 this December, and by next season, he’ll be an almost 42-year-old quarterback who tore his ACL just two years ago.

With opinions pouring in, and Rodgers stating his own take, what do you think about the situation? Should the QB hang up his boots? Let us know your thoughts below!