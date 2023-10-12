Aaron Rodgers, Sauce Gardner Rub Salt in Sean Payton & Russell Wilson’s Misery After Jets’ Win Over Broncos

The Broncos picked up yet another loss, and at this point, many feel it’s becoming a recap of the 2022 season for Russell Wilson and an added embarrassment for Sean Payton. Rubbing salt over their misery, Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner reacted to the Jets’ win.

Jets’ veteran QB and superstar Rodgers and CB Gardner, respectively, took to Twitter to seemingly troll Wilson and Payton weeks after a spiteful exchange between Payton and Nathaniel Hackett. After all, Payton had to eat his own words with a dramatic loss of 21-31 against New York.

Nathaniel Hackett Gets His Revenge

The Denver Broncos faced another disappointing loss, falling to the New York Jets with a score of 24-21. Despite a late-game comeback attempt led by quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos couldn’t overcome their struggles. Denver’s offense had a rough outing, committing three turnovers and failing to capitalize on multiple red-zone opportunities.

Defensively, the Broncos had difficulties containing the Jets’ rushing game. Denver missed opportunities to extend their lead early in the game, settling for field goals instead of touchdowns. Although the Broncos showed promise with a late touchdown drive, they fell short and dropped to a 1-4 record for the season.

Though this loss hurt the Broncos, it was the perfect payback for Sean Payton’s comment on Nathaniel Hackett in the offseason. After all, they started the game with one message, “F*** him and f*** them,” per Jets TE CJ Uzomah.

And it seems like, after the grand 21-31 win, every Jet member is overjoyous, including their rehabbing four times MVP QB Aaron Rodgers and CB Sauce Gardner. Whilst A-Rod tweeted, “W. Hackett❤️ ,” cornerback Sauce tweeted, “Jets Country…….LETS RIDE🐴”. Even the Jets’ official X handle tweeted and celebrated their win while taking a jab at the losing ‘Broncos’ saying, “When you lose to the “offseason champs,” with a picture of a lost Sean Payton with it.

Earlier, when Payton said a few rough things about Hackett, Rodgers had condemned him, per NFL+, “I love Nathaniel Hackett, and those comments were very surprising, for a coach to do that to another coach”. And it seems like the Jets have taken Payton’s comment on Jets Nathaniel Hackett to heart, as they responded strongly with this Week 5 win.

Sean Payton’s Harsh Criticism of Hackett

A few weeks back, Broncos coach Sean Payton had strongly criticized Denver’s coaching performance during the 2022 season, specifically targeting former offensive­ coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and his staff. Payton harshly labele­d Hackett’s work as “one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history.”

Payton’s comments also touched on the Jets’ decision to trade for high-profile quarterback Aaron Rodgers, similar to the Broncos’ acquisition of Wilson the previous year. He hinted that the Jets might face challenges akin to the “Dream Team” situation Washington experienced in 2000 when assembling a star-studded roster that underperformed.

However, with the Jets’ tremendous 31-21 win against Payton’s coached Broncos, it seems like things are only going to get tougher for coach Sean.