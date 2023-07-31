Aaron Rodgers Claps Back at ‘Insecure’ Sean Payton for His Outrageous Take on Nathaniel Hackett; “It Made Me Feel Bad”

Aaron Rodgers, the iconic quarterback for the Green Bay Packers is making headlines once again. This time, it’s for his fiery response to newly appointed Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Payton had recently made some scathing remarks about Nathaniel Hackett, the Jets’ offensive coordinator, and Payton’s predecessor. Apparently, those remarks didn’t sit well with Rodgers.

In response to Payton’s outrageous take, Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold back. He expressed his disappointment and heavily criticized Sean Payton for his choice of words for Hackett. The war of words between the two coaches has been making a lot of noise in the NFL community and the drama continues to unfold. As Rodgers and Payton engage in a battle of words, it remains to be seen how this quarterback-coach rivalry will play out in the upcoming NFL season.

Disappointed Aaron Rodgers Claps Back at Sean Payton

Aaron Rodgers recently addressed Sean Payton’s comments about Nathaniel Hackett in an interview with NFL Network. Payton made scathing allegations about Hackett’s stint with the Denver Broncos, stating that “20 dirty hands” failed Broncos and Russell Wilson. To this, Rodgers recently expressed his disappointment, describing Payton’s take as “very surprising.”

Aaron uttered in disbelief, “For a coach to do that to another coach … it made me feel bad that someone who’s accomplished a lot in the league, is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some sort of easy fall if it doesn’t go well for that team this year.”

Aaron found Sean’s comments disheartening, and didn’t mince his words while expressing exactly what he felt. “I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate. And I think he needs to keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth,” he added.

It’s worth noting that both, Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett, also worked together during their time with the Green Bay Packers. Hackett served as the Packers’ offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021, working closely with Rodgers to develop an effective and high-powered offense. Given their shared experience in Green Bay, Rodgers’ reaction to Payton’s comments defending his former coach is understandable, as he believes it’s important to protect and respect his coaches’ reputations.

Payton’s Bold Statements: Preseason Stir for the Denver Broncos

Payton’s harsh criticism of the 2022 Denver Broncos regime under Nathaniel Hackett’s leadership, with USA Today left Aaron Rodgers surprised and displeased. Sean Payton expressed his frustration, saying, “There’s so much dirt around that. There are 20 dirty hands, for what was allowed, tolerated in the fricking training rooms, the meeting rooms. The offense. I don’t know Hackett.”

In addition to his previous criticism, Payton continued to label the 2022 Broncos coaching job under Nathaniel Hackett as one of the worst in NFL history. His strong words raised eyebrows and sparked further discussions within the football community. Sean Payton, who is now leading the Broncos in the upcoming 2023 season, is spearheading a much-needed culture change. However, some of his comments and judgment have been severely questionable.