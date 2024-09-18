Aaron Rodgers Speaks on the Hectic NFL 2024 Schedule — Playing 3 Games in 11 Days is a “Lot”

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are finally up and running. The veteran QB and his boys got their first win of the season against the Titans during week 2. However, they have got no time to relax as the Green Gang has to play again on Thursday. Rodgers, who missed almost the entire 2023 season due to an ACL injury, expressed his concerns about the hectic schedule during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“Well, 3 games in eleven days is a lot. But anytime you play on Thursday, you always know you get a little cared for at the end of the week which is the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday off. So it’s like a mini-bye. So we’re just grinding right now, trying to get to Thursday, have a great performance hopefully, and get to have a nice little weekend off.“

The four-time MVP acknowledged that playing three games in 11 days is demanding, but emphasized the need to keep grinding. Moreover, reflecting on the win against the Titans, Aaron said that there is a lot of room for improvement. He highlighted that the boys need to start a lot faster and give themselves more opportunities to dictate the game.

“We just haven’t had a lot of plays. We had 39 plays first week and the last week we were in the 50 range. We got to do a little bit better,” Aaron said.

The Jets opened their season on the road against the 49ers on September 9. Then traveled to Tennessee to take on the Titans on September 14. And now they’ll take on the Patriots at home on September 19, Thursday.

Thankfully, post that, the Jets don’t have a game until September 28. However, after the Broncos game, their schedule will enter the hectic zone yet again as they’ll be playing five games in 24 days from October 6 to November 1. Games will come in thick and fast which is a worrying sign for 40-year-old Rodgers. The Jets would have to use Aaron very carefully, which means that Tyrod Taylor might end up getting more reps than he hoped for.

Nevertheless, things are beginning to click for the Jets. Aaron Rodgers looked good against the Titans, throwing for 176 yards and two Touchdowns. Unlike week 1, he didn’t turn the ball over. The team finally was able to get their run game going, with Breece Hall and Braelon Allen sharing the workload and rushing for 101 yards.

It will be interesting to see how the Jets army approach their upcoming game against the Patriots.