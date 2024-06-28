Aaron Rodgers’ Teammate Sauce Gardener Regrets Taking Up Golf As a New Hobby

May 2, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left) and cornerback Sauce Gardner sit court side during the second quarter of game two of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NFL players are often seen embracing their inner sportsmen in places other than the football field. They tend to become golf aficionados, and the newest member of the club is Aaron Rodgers’ Jets teammate, Sauce Gardner. However, after investing massively in his efforts, Gardner is already expressing some regret over his new hobby.

Golfing, as Sauce Gardner discovered, comes with a hefty price tag. Expressing his concern over the realization, Gardner made a candid tweet, writing,

Golfing also very expensive. Paying $54.99 for some golf balls just to play 18 holes and lose them all — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) June 26, 2024

To combat the frequent losses and costs, Gardner decided to invest in his game off the course, as he earlier made another announcement on X. As a fan mocked him for having to leave his golfing hobby midway, Gardner made sure to reply to it,

I’m getting a golf simulator built in my house so I will not be starting over https://t.co/TwT80jdiyH — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) June 27, 2024

Despite the ribbing and complaints, his love for the sport is evident. He recently admitted to being addicted to golf, having only started playing two weeks ago but already showing promising results. Therefore, he has managed to keep the fans roped in with clips of his golf rounds on social media, including a video of his first birdie, which he proudly posted.

His passion even caught the attention of PGA teaching pros and fellow golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, who offered to help improve his game, but Sauce Gardner is certainly trying to learn the best tricks in the book.

Sauce Gardner Trying to Manage Challenges Like the Pros

When it comes to golf, names like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are the gold standard. So for Sauce Gardner, who is just starting his journey, picking up tips from the pros is a smart move. One particular trick from Rory McIlroy has already proven invaluable for him.

So for Sauce Gardner, who is known for his impressive height and athleticism on the football field, the golf course poses a unique challenge. Taking a cue from McIlroy, he decided to use a shorter driver to better suit his physique, which he highlighted via X,

I’m on YouTube and Rory Mcllroy talked about how and why he uses a shorter driver… I think since I have long arms, I’d be able to control a shorter driver more Thoughts ? — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) June 27, 2024

As NFL players continue to explore new hobbies and sports, embracing their inner sportsperson becomes more common. Even the leading quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a prime example of this trend. Following in his footsteps, Sauce Gardner’s commitment sets a great example for the up-and-coming talents in the league.