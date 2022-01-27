“Aaron Rodgers wants to talk about cancel culture, while Tom Brady talks about all ball”: Anonymous NFL Coach slams Pakcers QB for not having focus to win championships

Aaron Rodgers spent a lot of this season defending his unorthodox beliefs. But an anonymous HC believes the Packers QB should be more like Tom Brady.

Aaron Rodgers made headlines after his vaccination status went viral. And because of his decision, spent a lot of his time off the field defending those decisions and pointing fingers at those forbidding him from taking his own.

And an anonymous HC believes that was the reason the Packers fell in the playoffs this season.

Anonymous HC wants Aaron Rodgers to be more like Tom Brady.

The head coach spoke to Mike Sando of The Athletic about Rodgers and why he hasn’t been able to garner the success of Tom Brady despite being more talented.

“Rodgers wants to talk about vaccine mandates and cancel culture, while Brady talks about all ball,” the veteran coach told The Athletic. “He loves the standing invite on the AJ Hawk show and he wants to talk about cancel culture, woke mob and every other thing that doesn’t do anything but splinter and unfocus the group. To me, Rodgers doesn’t show the focus that it really takes to win the multiple championships.”

After his vaccination status went viral, Aaron Rodgers opened up about the backlash he received from the NFL world for the same. ” I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” Rodgers said. “So before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself.”

Both Brady and Rodgers ended the season earlier than they would have expected. But with this being possibly Rodgers’ final season in GReen Bay, he would have hoped to have accomplished a lot more after having locked up the No. 1 seed.

