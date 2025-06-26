$30 Million Richer Than Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott’s $137 Million in Total Earnings Helps Him Surpass Lionel Messi

Nov 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (left) stands on crutches before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Before the 2024 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys made a bold commitment to quarterback Dak Prescott, signing him to a four-year, $240 million extension, making him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history on an annual basis. The deal averages $60 million per year, and in 2025, he’s projected to have the largest cap hit in the league at $50.5 million.

Advertisement

Prescott’s massive contract, along with his off-field endorsement success, has earned him a place among the world’s top-earning athletes. According to Forbes, he ranked No. 4 on their 2025 Highest-Paid Athletes list, bringing in $137 million, $10 million of which came from endorsements. He is the only NFL player to crack the top 10 this year, outpacing even global icons like Lionel Messi, who earned $135 million.

Off the field, Prescott continues to build his brand through high-profile deals with Jordan Brand, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lowe’s, and more. His financial success places him among the wealthiest active athletes, with a reported net worth of $90 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Among NFL players, 12 others made Forbes’ Top 50, but the next highest-earning quarterback—Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns—came in at No. 15 with $91.8 million in total earnings. Watson’s net worth is estimated at $60 million, trailing Prescott by $30 million.

Throughout his nine-year NFL career, Prescott has earned approximately $248 million, while Watson has made around $188 million over eight seasons.

A Disappointing 2024 Season

Despite signing a record-breaking deal, Prescott’s 2024 campaign fell short of expectations. The veteran quarterback finished the season with a 3-5 record in eight starts before suffering a partial avulsion of his right hamstring, which required season-ending surgery. The Cowboys finished 7-10, placing third in the NFC East and missing the playoffs.

Statistically, it was Prescott’s most underwhelming season to date with 1,978 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, and a 64.7% completion rate. His 86.0 passer rating and his 1.38-1 touchdown-to-interceptions ratio were career lows.

To help Prescott rebound, the Cowboys made a splash this offseason by acquiring former Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, giving him a big-play weapon alongside CeeDee Lamb. With a healthy offseason and a bolstered receiving corps, Prescott is aiming to return to Pro Bowl form and lead Dallas back to the postseason.

While Prescott gears up for a comeback, Deshaun Watson is facing another long road to recovery. The Browns quarterback, who missed significant time last season, re-ruptured his Achilles during offseason workouts and is expected to miss the entire 2025-2026 season.

For both quarterbacks, their massive contracts continue to draw attention. But as one prepares for redemption and the other for rehab, the upcoming season will offer a stark contrast in fortunes—and a high-stakes chapter in their respective careers.