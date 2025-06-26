mobile app bar

$30 Million Richer Than Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott’s $137 Million in Total Earnings Helps Him Surpass Lionel Messi

Robert Gullo
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (left) stands on crutches before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

Nov 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (left) stands on crutches before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Before the 2024 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys made a bold commitment to quarterback Dak Prescott, signing him to a four-year, $240 million extension, making him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history on an annual basis. The deal averages $60 million per year, and in 2025, he’s projected to have the largest cap hit in the league at $50.5 million.

Prescott’s massive contract, along with his off-field endorsement success, has earned him a place among the world’s top-earning athletes. According to Forbes, he ranked No. 4 on their 2025 Highest-Paid Athletes list, bringing in $137 million, $10 million of which came from endorsements. He is the only NFL player to crack the top 10 this year, outpacing even global icons like Lionel Messi, who earned $135 million.

Off the field, Prescott continues to build his brand through high-profile deals with Jordan Brand, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lowe’s, and more. His financial success places him among the wealthiest active athletes, with a reported net worth of $90 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Among NFL players, 12 others made Forbes’ Top 50, but the next highest-earning quarterback—Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns—came in at No. 15 with $91.8 million in total earnings. Watson’s net worth is estimated at $60 million, trailing Prescott by $30 million.

Throughout his nine-year NFL career, Prescott has earned approximately $248 million, while Watson has made around $188 million over eight seasons.

A Disappointing 2024 Season
Despite signing a record-breaking deal, Prescott’s 2024 campaign fell short of expectations. The veteran quarterback finished the season with a 3-5 record in eight starts before suffering a partial avulsion of his right hamstring, which required season-ending surgery. The Cowboys finished 7-10, placing third in the NFC East and missing the playoffs.

Statistically, it was Prescott’s most underwhelming season to date with 1,978 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, and a 64.7% completion rate. His 86.0 passer rating and his 1.38-1 touchdown-to-interceptions ratio were career lows. 

To help Prescott rebound, the Cowboys made a splash this offseason by acquiring former Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, giving him a big-play weapon alongside CeeDee Lamb. With a healthy offseason and a bolstered receiving corps, Prescott is aiming to return to Pro Bowl form and lead Dallas back to the postseason.

While Prescott gears up for a comeback, Deshaun Watson is facing another long road to recovery. The Browns quarterback, who missed significant time last season, re-ruptured his Achilles during offseason workouts and is expected to miss the entire 2025-2026 season.

For both quarterbacks, their massive contracts continue to draw attention. But as one prepares for redemption and the other for rehab, the upcoming season will offer a stark contrast in fortunes—and a high-stakes chapter in their respective careers.

About the author

Robert Gullo

Robert Gullo

x-iconlinkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Rob is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Central Connecticut State University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in sports journalism. Rob has followed football ever since he was old enough to understand the game and is a Jacksonville Jaguars fan. Rob has written over 4,000 NFL articles and has interviewed many athletes in his career such as: Tyreek Hill, Will Levis, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Isiah Pacheco, Caitlin Clark, and many other professional athletes. Outside of The SportsRush, Rob is involved with other sports at the high school and college level, serving as the reporter/editor of the New Britain Herald newspaper in New Britain, Connecticut. Outside of sports, Rob likes to hike, travel, work out, remain active, and hang out with friends.

Share this article

Don’t miss these