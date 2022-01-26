“I hope Tom Brady plays 1 last season so we can give him the sendoff he deserves”: Gerald McCoy does not want NFL GOAT to retire without a proper farewell tour

After 22 glorious seasons, we might just have seen the last of Tom Brady. But Gerald McCoy does not want the Bucs QB to retire without a farewell tour.

If Sunday’s game against the Rams was indeed Tom Brady’s final game in the NFL, the GOAT left us with one last epic comeback that we had all grown used to expect.

Brady, even though did not have the greatest of days statistically, had another almost legendary Brady-Esque afternoon yesterday. Similar to a historic game, Brady fell 27-3 with 7 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. But then rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s nine-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining.

However, a Matthew Stafford- Cooper Kupp final drive masterclass denied Brady another shot at an unreal comeback. The duo teared through the Bucs defence, leading to a chip shot field goal to win the game.

If Tom Brady does hang up his boots, it would come as a surprise to everyone. The Bucs were expected to repeat and then Brady would try to become the first-ever QB and team to three-peat. But now everything is up in the air.

No tip of the cap, no wave ‘bye’ to the fans, no one-last-look-back at the field… No way this was Tom Brady’s final game #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/Z8pfGn4OD8 — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) January 24, 2022

Gerald McCoy hopes the NFL can give Tom Brady a proper farewell tour

Nobody would have expected Tom Brady to have retired with the season that he just ended up with. An MVP like season and an almost historic comeback in the divisional round of the playoffs. But at the age of 44, it’s understandable if the GOAT would want to retire to spend more time with his family. But Gerald McCoy hopes Brady plays for one last season atleast.

“Man idk what TB12 gonna do but I pray he plays 1 last season, announce it so we can all give him the send off he deserve. He is unmatched and I think every stadium he touches next season should let him know that. He deserves the proper send off.”

Man idk what TB12 gonna do but I pray he plays 1 last season, announce it so we can all give him the send off he deserve. He is unmatched and I think every stadium he touches next season should let him know that. He deserves the proper send off. 🐐 — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) January 25, 2022

If a Dwayne Wade style farewell tour is given to Tom Brady, it would be epic. But for that Tom Brady would have to return for 1 last season, at the age 0f 45. So it should be interesting to see one of the biggest decisions of the offseason in the future.

Also Read: “What is this cat’s deal? Did he just have a bad day?”: Tom Brady would make life difficult for a young Danny Woodhead to see if he could handle the pressure of the playoffs