Aaron Rodgers Was “Right” to Push Away Robert Saleh at The TNF Game — Josina Anderson Explains

Ayush Juneja
Published

Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh hugs quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after a touchdown. Credit- Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers is currently balling out on his return to the field as a Jet. He has been making plays and leading scoring drives. When the 4x MVP went to the sideline after leading consecutive TD drives against the Patriots, Robert Saleh tried to hug his QB and celebrate the TD, only for A-Rod to push him aside, while giving a dangerous look.

Fans, as always, read into the interaction as trouble in paradise and slammed Rodgers for reacting that way. However, an NFL insider Josina Anderson backed Rodgers as she speculated why he would react like that.

Anderson noted that Rodgers’ eyes seemed to tell the full story while suggesting the QB might have told Saleh not to celebrate too early.

Supporting Rodgers, she pointed out that he was “right” to not celebrate too early—the Jets didn’t celebrate at halftime, even as they went into the tunnel with an 11-point lead against a team that finished last in the AFC East, with only four wins.

Rodgers is quickly asserting his leadership on the field, urging the team to stay grounded and focused on their ultimate goal. He’s making it clear that there’s no room for premature celebrations, especially against one of the league’s weaker teams.

That said, the former Packers QB is having a strong performance against his divisional rivals, as the offense continues to improve with each game.

The Jets offense to get better as Rodgers gets his groove back

After starting the season poorly in a tough road fixture against the 49ers, throwing for less than 200 yards and an interception, Rodgers has shown improvement for the past week.

Against the Titans, he threw for 177 yards and 2 TDs and now against the Patriots, he has kicked it up a notch.

In tonight’s TNF fixture, A-Rod has completed 27-35 passes for 281 yards, along with 2 passing TDs. He looked sharp and even moved out of the pocket to make plays, rushing for 18 yards.

The Jets put up a total of 400 yards, both their run game and pass game working in harmony as won 24-3.

They are now 2-1 for the season and will welcome the struggling Broncos at home before traveling to Minnesota followed by a home game against another divisional rival in Buffalo Bills.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

Ayush Juneja





