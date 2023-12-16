“Watch Your Mouth”: Emmanuel Acho Sends a Strong Message to Cam Newton Haters After the Former Carolina QB’s “Game Managers” Remark

Cam Newton’s take on game-changing and game-managing quarterbacks in the league continues to divide the internet. He’s been receiving a lot of flak for labeling quarterbacks like Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, and Tua Tagovailoa, as “game managers” and not difference makers. While Emmanuel Acho also might be on the opposing side, he’s not okay with the way people have been talking about Newton.

In his impassioned speech on ‘SPEAK’ that quickly gained traction, Acho’s message was straightforward yet potent: “You, yes, watch your mouth when you talk about Cam Newton.” This opening line set the tone for a defense that was as much about respecting achievements as it was about freedom of speech.

Acho emphasized that the issue at hand was not about who was right or wrong in their assessment of players but about acknowledging the weight of Newton’s words based on his exceptional career.

He reminded everyone that Cam Newton is not just any player. Cam Newton stands out as a remarkable athlete with a list of achievements that few can match. He’s not just a player who claimed the Heisman Trophy; he’s also a celebrated NFL MVP and has led his team to the grand stage of the Super Bowl not once, but twice. He mentioned, “Cam Newton is one of a kind.”

Then he went to the NFL and won an MVP. He was the best, and the best with honors,” Acho said. While Acho may not align with Newton’s views, his respect for Newton’s right to express his opinions was unwavering. “Was Cam Newton right? I don’t think his opinion on this subjective matter is wrong, but unless you’re as credentialed as Cam Newton, you can’t say Cam Newton can’t speak on a matter…Be mindful of how you speak when you speak about Cam Newton.”

Cam Newton’s Bold Statements Divide the Internet

Cam Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP and a prominent figure in football, despite not being currently on an NFL team, recently stirred the sports world with his candid opinions. On his podcast, Newton discussed several top quarterbacks in the NFL, singling out Brock Purdy of the 49ers, Dak Prescott of the Cowboys, Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins, and Jared Goff of the Lions, labeling them as “game managers” rather than “game-changers.”

His viewpoint was clear: these quarterbacks, according to him, play it safe, aiming not to lose rather than aggressively pushing for victory. Newton, contrasting his views, praised former MVPs like Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, referring to them as “game-changers.”

Skip Bayless, co-host of “Undisputed,” lauded Newton for his career but expressed disagreement with his take on Purdy, suggesting Purdy is far from a mere game manager. Bayless pointed out Purdy’s bold, risk-taking style that defies the typical game-manager mold.

On the other side, Jason McIntyre on “The Herd” compared Prescott’s career favorably to Newton’s, challenging Newton’s critique of Prescott and highlighting Prescott’s consistent performance leading the Cowboys to successive winning seasons.