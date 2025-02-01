“Travis Thank Goodness You’re Not Allergic To Confetti Or You’d Be Dead By Now”: Jason Kelce Hilariously Recaps the Conference Championship Games

Jason Kelce was hilarious in his latest edition of They Call It Late Night. It’s a new show that the former Eagles lineman has been working on where he breaks down action from a weeks worth of football with funny quips that he prepares. It emulates a late-night show but for football. This past one was just the fifth episode and the season finale. In it, he recapped the conference championship games while taking light jabs at his little brother, Travis.

Travis Kelce is on his way to the Super Bowl for the third straight season, and it will be his fifth-ever appearance on the big stage. It’s something Jason only got to do twice in his career, winning one out of two. During his second, he even got to face off against his brother. But now in retirement, he’s simply become a cheerleader for his younger sibling and the Eagles. That’s why it was funny when he told his brother on the show, “Travis thank goodness you’re not allergic to confetti or you’d be dead by now.”

Between AFC Championship wins and Super Bowl celebrations, Travis has seen confetti in his team’s colors eight different times. Many players would be lucky to experience such a thing once or twice. But Jason didn’t stop poking fun at his little bro. He also talked about how he ruined Patrick Mahomes’ celebration during his failed spike.

“Patrick Mahomes another pounding touchdown run. And while everybody’s been talking about him fumbling this spike, no one’s talking about whatever my brother was whispering in his ear,” Jason mentioned, to which he was met with massive amounts of laughter. “Like, what the f*ck Trav!? You screwed the whole celebration up!”

The joke was so funny because it was an image not many had seen at first glance. Most were too distracted by the terrible spike that Mahomes threw which slipped out of his hands. But maybe that happened because Travis said something to his quarterback that caught him off guard.

Furthermore, Jason broke down his former team’s win over the Commanders. Specifically, he and the Philly crowd gushed about how good Saquon Barkley has been. Saying he ran the opening touchdown in as fast as he got out of New York.

Now watching from the sidelines, it must be tough for Jason to choose who to root for in the big game. It’s his former team vs. his brother. Their mom, Donna, is known for her iconic half-and-half jersey with both teams. But Jason and his wife Kylie didn’t hide who they’ll be rooting for next Sunday.

“It’s the f*cking birds, dude,” Kylie responded when Jason asked who she’d be rooting for in the Super Bowl. Her answer was met with a ton of applause from the Philly crowd. But Jason asked what about Travis? “I love Travis, he knows that.”

It seems as though Kylie and Jason aren’t going to let familial bonds get in the way of fandom for the big game. All in all, it was a fun first season of the late-night show Jason put together. It’s a fun way to intake weekly NFL content and could appeal to a broader audience if he continues to work on it. We’ll see what season two brings us of They Call It Late Night. This season was undoubtedly a success.