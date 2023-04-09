“Imagine Spending Quarter of a Billion on Him”: NFL Twitter Goes Ballistic as Deshaun Watson Gets Dragged to the Court Once Again

It appears that the Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson can’t get rid of his never-ending tryst with the massage therapy sessions. While most of his fans thought his woes have ended, another plaintiff from Texas recently approached the court accusing the signal-caller of s*xual misconduct. This would be his 25th civil lawsuit in a similar context to his previous ones that sabotaged his two precious years in the NFL arena.

Last season, the Browns quarterback had to pay a hefty price for his wrongdoings. He missed plenty of games and above all lost his hard-earned reputation in the sports fraternity. Even though he signed a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal in 2022, Watson couldn’t exhibit his talent, especially due to his rusty arm strength.

Deshaun Watson to appear for the deposition

The story dates back to 2021 when more than a dozen women accused the Clemson product of s*xual misconduct during his therapy sessions. His accusers ranged from several parts of the city he met in two years. He reached an out-of-court settlement with almost 24 of them; however, the recent accuser has been clinging for a while.

According to the reports shared by 19 News, the lawsuit is filed by Anissa Nguyen of the Universal Law Group on behalf of “Jane Doe”. The allegations are similar to what he faced in the previous lawsuits and now the plaintiff is asking for all the records that happened between him and the licensed therapist from December 2020 to January 2021.

The motion filed in the Harris County District Court mentions the illegal activities to have happened in December 2020, and hence, the plaintiff’s attorney requires a thorough background check. So far, neither Watson nor his attorney has reacted to this development. Anyways the deposition will be held on April 10, where both parties will come face to face in the courtroom.

Waston apologized for his mistake

After settling his previous lawsuits when the quarterback returned to the league, the NFL and the NFLPA’s joint committee held him for breaking the player’s code of conduct. Following several back and forths, the 27-year-old got slapped with 11 game suspension and a hefty fine of $5 million. Watson accepted the final verdict and publicly apologized for all the trouble he caused.

“The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back,” Watson said in an interview, per FOX News.

]”But I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character, and I am going to keep pushing forward,” he added. It will be interesting to see how things turn out for the star post-April 10 and whether he gets clearance to enter the gridiron without any hindrances.