Mac Jones and the New England Patriots’ Starters Get Humbled By the Las Vegas Raiders Backups In Their Last Preseason Game

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders played in their final preseason game after a week of joint practice. The game ended in a 23-6 loss for the Patriots and leaves many questions for the team.

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots travelled across the country for a couple of joint practices during the week. The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the visitors in hopes for competitive practices and a game.

Thanks for coming out this week, @Patriots Have a safe flight home 🤝 pic.twitter.com/bMJVaqFXyn — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 27, 2022

The Raiders new head coach, Josh McDaniels, previously worked for the Patriots starting in 2014. Other than a quick absence to the Denver Broncos, McDaniels has long held the responsibility of calling offensive plays.

Maybe this was the advantage McDaniels held over Bill Belichick. McDaniels has been boasting a successful offense since his early days under Belichick. Belichick has historically called the defensive plays for his team.

Whatever it may be, news out of Las Vegas was that the Patriots could not stop the Raiders first team offense in practice. Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow were cooking the Patriots defense on every rep.

The story in their final preseason game wasn’t much different from practice for Mac Jones

In their final preseason game, the Raiders did not play their starters on both sides of the ball. However, Bill Belichick gave his starters a couple series to get their feet wet before their regular season opener.

One would have thought that Mac Jones and the Patriots offense would be able to march down the field and score in this case. However, the Patriots starters on both sides of the ball had trouble all evening.

Mac Jones and the Patriots starting offense got 4 drives before they were pulled. In these 4 drives, they had 2 3-and-outs, 1 interception, and one field goal. Jones went 9/13 for 71 yards and the horrible interception.

Mac Jones just threw a bad interception pic.twitter.com/BxUScjeDwc — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the Raiders backups scored on 3 of their first 4 possessions before putting in the players behind them on the depth chart. All in all, it was a rough showing for the Patriots against the backups for the Raiders.

Whether it is because Bill Belichick has lost his magic or Matt Patricia is calling the offensive plays, this Patriots squad looks like it is in for a rough 2022 season.

