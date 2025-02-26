Abdul Carter Once Made it Absolutely Clear That He Isn’t Just the Best Defensive Player, “He’s the Best Player in General”

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) reacts with the trophy after the game against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As the 2025 NFL Draft gets closer, the buzz around Abdul Carter continues to grow, with analysts viewing him as a legitimate contender for the No. 1 pick over Cam Ward and others. But the thing about the Penn State star is that he doesn’t concern himself with others’ opinions about him. Why ponder over rankings when you believe you’re the best college football player in the country?

Advertisement

Back in December 2021, Abdul Carter faced a flurry of setbacks after falling short of winning the Bronko Nagurski, Lombardi, and Chuck Bednarik Awards—honors that recognize the country’s best defensive players.

Days after losing out on the troika of awards, Abdul Carter addressed the media on a Zoom call and made it clear—“I still feel like I’m the best defensive player.”

The Penn State DE then went a step further and confidently claimed, “Not just the best defensive player. I think I’m the best player in general.”

The DE was also snubbed for the Heisman Trophy. But Carter’s unwavering belief in himself shields him from the rejections. In fact, he uses them as fuel to motivate himself.

“It definitely gives me an extra edge,’’ he said. “The night I got snubbed for the Nagurski Trophy, I did some push ups and maxed out. I use it as motivation.’’

While Carter’s confidence may surprise some, the reality is that he can back it up with a body of work.

The Penn State star is a consensus first-team All-American, Big Ten defensive player of the Year who ended last season with a whopping 68 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, 12 sacks and 2 Forced Fumbles.

But the biggest impact that Carter has on his opponents is one of fear. Back when SMU was prepared to lock horns with Penn State, HC Rhett Lashlee only had one rival player in his mind—Abdul Carter.

“Abdul Carter is the best defensive player we’ve played since I’ve been coaching at SMU based on what I’ve seen on film. He’s a problem.’’

Having conquered CFB, the next step for Carter is the NFL. However, an unexpected hurdle has emerged for the talented Penn State DE.

Is Abdul Carter’s shoulder injury a setback?

The latest reports have claimed that Abdul Carter still hasn’t recovered from Penn State’s quarterfinal win against Boise State. This means that the DE will be forced to miss the 2025 NFL Combine drills—a massive bummer for all the scouts and viewers who were itching to catch the prospect in action.

But Carter’s agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, have reassured NFL teams that this is an injury not to be worried about. As per the agents, Carter will be fit and “perform at a very high level” at Penn State’s Pro Day.

Besides, Dr Dan Cooper, Carter’s consultant, and the Dallas Cowboys’ physician have medically cleared the DE to resume training.

For a top prospect like the Penn State DE, Combine scores rarely matter when there is enough footage to prove his potential. So the question now remains—where will Abdul Carter land among the top 5 draft picks?