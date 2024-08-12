Brittany Mahomes Finds an Unusual Way to Make Son Bronze Finish His Food

Weeks after publicly documenting her struggles to feed Bronze, Brittany Mahomes finally found a solution to the universal problem. The solution, however, is quite sticky, to say the least.

Yesterday, Brittany took to Instagram to share a unique solution to the problem each and every mother faces — feeding food to their one and 2-year-old kids. While many mothers turn to screen time and digital media to distract their children during mealtime, Brittany found a creative alternative by sticking a sticker on Bronze’s forehead. Yes, you read that right.

Brittany revealed that, for some strange reason, whenever she sticks a sticker on Bronze’s forehead, he eats his food without fuss. While the logic behind this might not make much sense, and Brittany acknowledges its oddity, if it works, it works.

“I put a sticker on his forehead and he eats everytime. Please tell me how this makes sense,” she wrote in one of her Insta stories.

@BrittanyMahomes has finally found a way to break son #Bronze‘s bad eating habit pic.twitter.com/wHt6bInsxH — FootballinMyVeins (Kidding, it’s blood) (@nfl_rocky) August 12, 2024

As the former soccer star conceded, the solution lacks logic and lies more towards a weird idiosyncrasy. Regardless, it’s heartening to see her finally find a solution to feed Bronze rather than resorting to the bad habit of screen time while eating.

This small idiosyncratic discovery would surely mean the world to Brittany considering how vocal she has been against excessive screen time for young kids.

Brittany was struggling with Bronze’s screen time reliance for a while

A few months ago, Brittany revealed that her 1-year-old son, Bronze, picked up the habit of watching TV while eating during their family vacation in Switzerland.

What started as a way by Brittany and Patrick to calm Bronze’s nerves soon resulted in the 1-year-old getting addicted to the habit. This led to Brittany taking to Instagram with a plea for help from other mothers to help Bronze get rid of this habit.

“Alright mamas or professionals, we started a bad habit with Bronze while on vacation, we started letting him watch TV when eating literally just to keep him chill and not throw fits in public,” she wrote in a story. “Cause he is still not the best eater and will fight it and throw huge huge huge fits when trying to make him eat… sooo really didn’t want to do that while on our trips.”

A few weeks later, Brittany updated netizens on Bronze’s TV addiction, revealing that the commonly suggested advice of reading books to him while eating was showing positive results.

“Update: we did try a few books and I was really engaging into the books and asking him lots of questions and really explained a lot to him… He was pretty locked in and ate all his dinner huge step!!”

Considering this update was given on July 30th, it’s encouraging to see Brittany find another solution so quickly. While sticking stickers may not work for other mothers, it will surely inspire them to discover their child’s unique quirks.