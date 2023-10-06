Shedeur Sanders Rakes In $282,000 In NIL Valuation After Loss To Caleb Williams’ USC

Shedeur Sanders continued his journey towards greatness as he displayed his resilience against Caleb Williams’ USC. At first, what appeared to be a recap of Colorado’s Oregon matchup, became one of the best fights put on by the 21-year-old QB. His extraordinary resilience and robotic precision brought the matchup to a 41-48 end. Just days after his incredible game, Shedeur’s NIL value increased by a stunning $282,000.

Deion Sanders’ son is currently the highest NIL-valued football player in college sports, and his USC game helped in adding more moolah to his NIL bag. It is no surprise that Shedeur’s name, image, and likeness have increased by a lot ever since he started off as the Colorado quarterback. However, despite securing a win, Caleb Williams’ NIL did not grow by as much as Shedeur’s.

Shedeur Sanders’ NIL Value Increases By $282,000

The Buffs QB currently reigns supreme in valuations as a football player with a total of $4.8 million in his NIL bag which includes the latest $282,000 increase. With that, it can be said that he is the biggest brand in college football for big brands to associate with. However, this was not the case when the season started.

Before his debut as the Colorado quarterback, the former Jackson State star stood at $1.3 million in value. This means that in just, five games he has raked in around $3.5 million or 260 percent growth in NIL valuations. Which is bizarre compared to other football players.

Shedeur’s teammate, Travis Hunter stands at an NIL value of $2.3 million after he surprisingly raked in $197,000 in the past week despite not playing against USC. He started the season with $1.5 million in his NIL bag. While on the other hand, Shedeur’s elder brother Shilo who also missed the game this week stands at $799,000 in value with no change in his numbers.

Caleb Williams Gains Just $93,000 In NIL Value After Colorado Game

Caleb Williams put on a show against the Colorado Buffs in the first half of the game before getting bottled by Deion Sanders‘ defense in the second half. He scored an impressive six touchdowns with 403 passing yards and one interception. But despite his tough win against Coach Prime, his NIL needle did not move much.

Although the game resulted in a win, the reigning Heisman winner bagged just a $93,000 increase to his total $2.7 million NIL value. Currently, the USC QB is a highly demanded and discussed college QB among NFL experts and scouts. Furthermore, he is arguably on the path to becoming the first QB in history with two Heisman trophies to his name. It is going to be an interesting year to watch how his Heisman journey pans out with other star QBs on the rise.