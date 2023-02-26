Former XFL Players in NFL : A.J McCarron to Josh Gordon, Here Are All The Former NFL Stars Playing in The 2023 XFL

Feb 19, 2023; Washington, DC, USA; Seattle Sea Dragons wide receiver Josh Gordon (0) stands on the field during warmups prior to the game against the D.C. Defenders at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

XFL is off to a good start and a lot of credit for it has to go to the people in-charge who have changed several rules and regulations to make the games a lot more interesting. The 2023 season is just in week 2 and we have already witnessed a couple of humdingers and a couple of blowouts.

The attendance numbers are good and although viewership requires a bit improvement, as the league progresses and things get a bit more tense, we sure can expect a lot more fans to tune in. Fans used to crave football action after every season’s Super Bowl. So the XFL is filling that gap and at the same time, is providing former NFL stars a platform to showcase their talent once again.

Former NFL players have a chance to redeem themselves through XFL

Innumerable talented footballers, who rule the roost during their college days, often fail to make it big in the NFL due to a variety of reasons. Although it is a fact that one needs to be the absolute best to get drafted into the NFL, sometimes, luck also plays a massive role in making or breaking the deal for footballers.

Moreover, there are many who manage to break into the NFL but are soon left out by the teams. Many such stars have been given a chance to rise and shine again by the Dwayne Johnson-backed XFL. The list includes stars like Cincinnati Bengals’ former Quarterback A.J McCarron, Kansas City’s former WR Josh Gordon, Eli Rogers and many more.

Here are all the former NFL players currently playing in the XFL

Marquette King – Punter

Paxton Lynch – Quarterback

A.J. McCarron – Quarterback

Geronimo Allison – Wide Receiver

Vic Beasley – Linebacker

Martavis Bryant 0 Wide Receiver

Caraun Reid – Defensive Lineman

Eli Rogers – Wide Receiver

Kyle Sloter – Quarterback

Brad Wing – Punter

Ben DiNucci – Quarterback

Matt Elam – Defensive Back

Josh Gordon _ Wide Receiver

Will Hill – Defensive Back

XFL pay structure

As soon as the competition was revived by WWE and Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, innumerable fans wanted to know the kind of money footballers will be making by featuring in the league. While the average amount is nowhere near what players earn in the NFL, it is nevertheless better than what they earn in the USFL.

In the USFL, players have an average salary of $50,000. In addition to this, a $10,000 bonus upon winning the championship is also provided to the players. On the other hand, the XFL players have a base salary of $59,000 and they also receive $20,000 worth of additional benefits.

Moreover, the players who will be inactive during any particular XFL game will receiver $1,500 as remuneration and will also be eligible for a $1,000 game-winning bonus.

We all know how incredibly tough it is to make it to the NFL but with leagues like XFL, more youngsters will be compelled to take up football as a career option as they would have more platforms to showcase their talent apart from the National Football League.

