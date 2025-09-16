“You Had a Two-Day Minimum With the Ravens”: Chad Johnson Calls Out Shannon Sharpe for Repping Baltimore

Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is best known for his time with the Denver Broncos, where he played 10 straight seasons to start his career before returning for another two prior to retirement. Still, his two-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens was plenty impressive, as he won a Super Bowl and earned a Pro Bowl nod there.

However, Sharpe’s Nightcap co-host doesn’t see it that way. According to Chad Johnson, Shannon hasn’t earned the right to fully represent the Ravens.

Johnson also took issue with the Hall of Famer referring to the team as “we” while talking about Lamar Jackson and their win over the weekend.

“You played for the Broncos. You had a two-day minimum with the Ravens, and all of a sudden, you don’t wanna leave. That’s all it was, it was a two-day minimum, that’s it. It wasn’t nothing serious,” Johnson professed.

It was a funny comment coming from Ochocinco, but also a bit misleading. Sharpe signed a 4-year, $13.8 million contract with the Ravens in 2000. At the time, it was worth more than he had ever made cumulatively with the Broncos, showing just how much the team wanted the tight end.

That’s why Sharpe didn’t hesitate to fire back at Johnson. He even went and found his old Ravens helmet to prove he’s still a fan to this day.

“I won 5 playoff games with the Ravens. I won a Super Bowl, went to a Pro Bowl. Chat, what is this man talking about?” Sharpe questioned.

It was a solid argument put forth, though it did take Sharpe a while to find his helmet, something Johnson quickly pointed out. He also gave his co-host a hard time for not showing the helmet he wore when they won the Super Bowl.

Despite the back-and-forth, Ocho stuck to his stance.

“You are not a Raven. You a Bronco. When we talk about Shannon Sharpe and you being 267[th Hall of Famer], it’s because of what you did with the Broncos,” Johnson said.

Sharpe still tried to reason with Ocho, listing more achievements he had with the Ravens. But Johnson didn’t want to hear it. He concluded with a powerful statement.

“That’s like in high school, that was puppy love. Your real relationship was with the Broncos.”

At the end of the day, nobody is really right, per se. But if you polled most casual NFL fans, they’d probably remember Sharpe for his days with the Broncos. He won 2 Super Bowls with them. That doesn’t mean he still can’t be a fan of the Ravens, though. After all, he won the Big Game with them, creating lasting memories in the process.

Johnson just seemed a bit on edge and perturbed about the news that his Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, is going to be out for at least 3 months with a turf toe injury. So, he took it out on his co-host the moment he said something to oppose his favorite former team.

It makes sense, given that the Ravens and Bengals are fierce divisional rivals. But it didn’t feel too classy, and Sharpe didn’t appreciate it, making for this great and hilarious back-and-forth.