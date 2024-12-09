“Absolutely Not”: Shannon Sharpe Reasons Why the Vikings Shouldn’t Commit to Sam Darnold With a Long-Term Contract

Sam Darnold has been having a resurgence for the ages in 2024. He went from being a universally panned bust to a candidate for Comeback Player of the Year and a Pro Bowler by the end of the season. However, this doesn’t necessarily guarantee his future in Minnesota, especially since he is on a one-year deal with the franchise. Even among doubters, there are those who believe that a long-term deal is off the table, including NFL pundit Shannon Sharpe.

On First Take, Sharpe asserted that the Vikings should “absolutely not” sign the veteran to a long-term deal, even after his overachieving 2024 performance. As the former tight end noted, the team already drafted a top talent in the 2024 draft in JJ McCarthy, so further investment in another quarterback, he believes, is unnecessary.

“No [they shouldn’t re-sign Darnold], you just invested a top 10 pick in J.J. McCarthy… You drafted J.J. McCarthy for a reason. And guess what, if J.J. McCarthy hadn’t gotten hurt, Sam Darnold wouldn’t have even seen the field. So absolutely not, you believed [J.J. McCarthy] was the guy of the future… that’s why you drafted him. So I’m gonna say, an easy, an easy no,” Sharpe said.

.@ShannonSharpe doesn't think the Vikings should sign Sam Darnold to a long-term deal 😯 "Quarterback is the only position that they'll pay you based on potential or if you have one good year." pic.twitter.com/N1DnLXrFE9 — First Take (@FirstTake) December 9, 2024

Sharpe makes a good point here. No matter how good Darnold played this year, short of an MVP or a Super Bowl, McCarthy was always going to slide back into the starting role when he was healthy. You don’t trade up to the No. 10 pick for a QB unless you really believe in his talent.

Sharpe: Sam Darnold’s supporting cast is the reason for his success

While his point about J.J. McCarthy was an easy one to understand, the other points Sharpe made weren’t quite as agreeable. The leading analyst also complained that QBs are the only ones who can get paid off of one good season, implying that Sam Darnold shouldn’t earn a long-term deal from the Vikings after just one standout year.

“Quarterback is the only position that they’ll play you based on potential or if you have one good year. Every other position, you’ve got to put multiple years together to get paid,” he said.

This came on the heels of a game where Darnold went 22-for-28 (78.6 completion %) for 347 yards and five TDs for a 157.9 passer rating. Essentially a perfect game. While Sharpe did say that Darnold has been “unbelievable”, he quickly back-pedaled. He took away from Darnold’s own performance by listing off the elite playmakers Darnold is throwing to within the offense.

“Sam Darnold, now he’s bounced around. I get it, he’s played unbelievable. I didn’t think he had this in him. But he does have Jordan Addison, he has Hockenson, he has Jetta [Justin Jefferson], he has Aaron Jones.”

While Jordan Addison, Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Aaron Jones are all undoubtedly excellent, it’s the give and take between the QB and his weapons that’s making this Vikings offense so potent, rather than the skill players carrying the QB.

Sharpe correctly pointed out that Darnold will receive large offers from around the league, whether or not the Vikings are interested. There is a real dearth of QB talent in the pros right now. A guy who can play like Darnold has played in 2024 will be in high demand. And following the type of season Darnold is having, the former No. 3 overall pick likely won’t be willing to take anything less than a star’s money.

The defense has been excellent for Minnesota, led by Brian Flores. Apart from that, Darnold is the only other major difference from the 2023 roster. Through 13 games, he has without a doubt been a top-five QB. Why else have they gone from 7-10 to 10-3?

Heading into Week 15, Darnold has not only been great, he’s been great in the clutch as well. His four game-winning drives are tied for 2nd in the NFL, behind only Patrick Mahomes. He’s top six in a litany of other major QB stats: completion % (68.4, 6th), passing yards (3,299, 6th), passing TDs (28, 3rd), TD % (7.3, 2nd), yards per attempt (8.5, 4th), and, most importantly, passer rating (108.1, 3rd).

If the Vikings don’t extend him, Sam Darnold won’t be on the unemployment line for long.