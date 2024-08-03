Adam Sandler Crashes Dallas Cowboys Staff Dinner

Since their loss to the Packers in the Wildcard Round, there hasn’t been much excitement from the Cowboys camp. In the offseason, too, their lack of signings, tricky contract situations with key players, and now the absence of fans at training camp have added to their woes. So, Adam Sandler crashing the staff dinner might be the best news they’ve had during these gloomy days.

Advertisement

The Cowboys’ Offensive Coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer, recently appeared on 105.3 Fan radio, revealing that they had a staff dinner with all of Mike McCarthy’s coaching staff present. While the OC refused to divulge the location, he mentioned that McCarthy was set to pick up the check.

He also failed to account for a surprise guest as Hollywood’s funny man Adam Sandler crashed the dinner party. A picture later surfaced online showing the actor and comedian giving what appears to be a speech while others stand beside him.

The Cowboys are holding their training camp in Oxnard, California, not far from Los Angeles, where the Happy Gilmore actor resides. Perhaps that’s why the stars aligned.

Not #Cowboys newsworthy, but it’s fun. OC Brian Schottenheimer said on @1053thefan that the coaches were having a staff dinner last night, saying Mike McCarthy would pick up the tab. It looks like Adam Sandler made a cameo appearance at their dinner. (: @ Robertprince on IG) pic.twitter.com/8VkouHc7qQ — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) August 2, 2024

With that being said, America’s Team might be having the worst offseason in 2024 among all NFL teams. While there is some positive news that the franchise has finally decided to offer CeeDee Lamb a lucrative contract, the negotiations continue to move at a glacial pace.

Moreover, there has been no news on either Micah Parsons or Dak Prescott, adding to speculation that the latter could be destined to depart the franchise after eight seasons.

Speaking of which, while owner Jerry Jones continues to assure fans that he wants to keep his QB and the front office is working on a solution, Troy Aikman doesn’t believe that resolution will come anytime soon.

Dallas Cowboys might lose Prescott, says Troy Aikman

Aikman knows a thing or two about being a QB for America’s Team. He understands the pressure and challenges that come with being the Cowboys’ shot-caller. The franchise expects its QB to win Super Bowls, and anything less is seen as a failure. That’s likely why Dak Prescott doesn’t receive the same recognition as other QBs, as Troy speculated.

During his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the three-time Super Bowl champ showered praise on Prescott, dubbing him a great leader and person whose sole focus is on winning. Aikman also asserted that if Prescott has a breakout year in 2024, he could be the first player to secure a $60 million contract.

However, Troy is skeptical about this happening for Dak in Dallas. He believes that the longer the contract saga drags on, the more likely it is that Prescott will depart from the Cowboys. He said:

“The longer this goes (the contract dillema), the more I think he will be playing somewhere else. If it continues to drag on, he plays great and then the Cowboys come in late and say, ‘Now we want to pay you.’ I don’t know where his head will be at that point.”

“Dak Prescott is a great leader.. I believe that he’s gonna be the first QB to $60M & the longer this goes the more I think he’ll be playing elsewhere.. The Cowboys haven’t played their best football when they need to & that’s on the entire organization” ~ @TroyAikman #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/egKsxqGok3 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 2, 2024

For now, it seems the Cowboys are far from meeting that $60 million figure. Negotiations have stalled, and even Dak has acknowledged the possibility of playing elsewhere. The franchise waited until the last minute to pay him in 2021, but it doesn’t seem likely they’ll do the same again.