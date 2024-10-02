Adding Davante Adams Will Turn Cowboys Into the Dolphins: Colin Cowherd

Sep 29, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks the sideline before the start of a game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The NFL world is buzzing with trade rumors surrounding Davante Adams! However, with multiple reports speculating that the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets are the top landing spots, Colin Cowherd doesn’t seem very optimistic about one of these opportunities.

In the latest episode of The Herd, the sports broadcaster analyzed Dallas’ situation in the receiver room this season, noting that Jerry wouldn’t make any hasty decisions regarding it.

“Jerry Jones is not impulsive,” said Cowherd. “We’ve said this countless times. He’s kind of the opposite.”

Cowherd explained that if the Raiders wideout lands in Dallas, the receiver room will look all glittery. However, the team won’t be producing since their running game isn’t strong — something similar to what the Dolphins have tried to do with their offense.

Calling Miami the “speed boat of the NFL,” the analyst quipped about what the Cowboys would turn into: “A lot of flash and not really functional.”

Cowherd further pointed out that Dallas has ranked 32nd in the league regarding their run game. Therefore, the offense doesn’t need to become more pass-centric. As a result, adding Adams alongside CeeDee Lamb simply doesn’t make sense.

“Let’s say they land Davante Adams with CeeDee Lamb. You know what you are. The Miami Dolphins. A really expensive wide receiver room with issues everywhere else.”

So, while Cowherd doesn’t feel that Dallas would benefit from acquiring Adams, what are the other potential teams for the 31-year-old?

Adams’ other landing spots

As reported by Adam Schefter, the Raiders are hoping for a second-round pick in the draft along with some compensation in exchange for their six-time Pro Bowler. So far, four teams are projected as potential landing spots for the receiver, along with one wildcard team!

For instance, Dianna Russini reported that the New York Jets have been “monitoring” the trade situation. The move makes sense, especially considering Adams’ experience playing with Aaron Rodgers during their time together with the Packers. Alongside Garrett Wilson, the Jets’ offense could see a boost from this trade.

Pittsburgh is also reported to have a “preliminary interest” in Adams, as per Josina Anderson. The Raiders star might fit in well with George Pickens and would bring his wealth of experience to the comparatively unseasoned offense.

Schefter also dubbed New Orleans as a prospective team seeking the trade, with the QB Derek Carr being a former teammate of Adams.

Last but not least, the Kansas City Chiefs are also in urgent need of a receiver, with Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown dealing with injuries. However, the chances of a trade remain slim, as the Raiders wouldn’t want to send their receiver to their biggest divisional rival.

What do you think? Where would Davante Adams fit the best? Let us know in the comments!