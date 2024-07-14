After Accusations of Not Playing Under Current Contract, Veteran Patriot Matthew Judon Clears the Air

Ever since getting signed by the Patriots, pass rusher Matthew Judon has become an integral part of the club, both on and off the field. However, in the 2024 off-season, which saw New England players like Christian Barmore, Kyle Dugger, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Kendrick Bourne ink new deals, Judon has yet to get his slice of the pie, despite entering the 2024 season in the final year of his contract. This unsurprisingly has sparked a lot of speculation, with some true and some not.

For instance, Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal recently emphasized on his podcast that while Judon has successfully maintained his public persona of not caring about a lucrative extension, the reality is quite different. The columnist believes that the pass rusher won’t simply play on his current deal, even if it means he has to look for a new scenery.

“What I can tell you is, from the people I’ve talked to, he is not going to play under his current contract, at least for the Patriots.”

This argument is quite plausible considering that the star linebacker is currently outside the top 25 payouts for his position with an APY of $11.25 million. His guaranteed money was increased from $2 million to $14 million last season, yet it’s still not enough for the player, who turns 32 next month. However, Judon continues to stand by his statement, recently stating that the rumors are untrue.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Judon clarified that he never made any statements about refusing to play under his current contract, a few hours after Bedard’s video surfaced online. The pass rusher wrote:

“Before yall get on my a** I didn’t say that. At all don’t let them make me the villain”

Notably, despite skipping voluntary workouts this offseason, Judon attended the minicamps. In an interview last month, the pass rusher also asserted that he will leave the contract negotiations to his agent, Matt Groh, emphasizing that he feels blessed to play and will primarily focus on that aspect.

Judon Himself Doesn’t Believe He Will Get a Lucrative Extension

The Grand Valley State alum doesn’t have youth on his side. Last year as well, his season was cut short by a torn biceps tendon during the Week 4 showdown against the Cowboys. Perhaps this is one of the reasons why the Patriots have yet to agree to an extension.

Moreover, an X user named Matt Tardiff recently urged the Patriots to offer Judon a solid contract to retain him. Given the pass rusher’s strong start last season, recording 13 tackles in three and a half games, it’s understandable where Tardiff is coming from.

Nevertheless, Judon had an unexpected reaction to this post. Taking to the comments, he wrote, “Ion think that’s about to happen”

It’s more than an indication that there are some turbulent waters in Foxborough. But would it be a wise choice to let Judon test free agency in 2025? Arguably not.

In his three years with the team, Judon has recorded 133 tackles and 32 sacks. He also earned two consecutive Pro Bowl nods, and if it hadn’t been for the injury last season, he would have added one more.

Judon has also assumed the role of recruiter, assisting the Patriots in identifying prospects who could bring success to Foxborough. With the team undergoing a major overhaul, including bidding farewell to their long-standing head coach, Bill Belichick, having someone like Judon in their ranks would certainly benefit them. However, for now, everything remains uncertain, and all the fanbase can do is wait it out.