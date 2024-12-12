“It’s Way More Transactional, Less Relational”: Chase Daniel Reasons Why Bill Belichick Won’t Face Any Problems Recruiting in College

Bill Belichick has seen enormous success in the NFL, but now, it’s his turn to replicate that in college football with UNC. However, the transition might not be easy, as many fear, especially due to the CFB landscape seeing major changes. The introduction of NIL deals and player branding has reshaped recruitment, which could complicate Belichick’s job. But according to Chase Daniel, that won’t be the case.

On the latest episode of The Facility, Emmanuel Acho argued that Belichick will struggle with the Tar Heels, mentioning that he’s heard NFL players express distaste for Belichick and his style. At that point, Chase Daniel interrupted the former linebacker.

“How many Super Bowls?” Daniel asked his co-host.

Belichick has won eight total Super Bowls in his career between head and assistant coach — the most of all time. The former Saints quarterback believes that after achieving such success at the pro level, Belichick now faces a new challenge at the college level. It won’t be easy, but then again, why not?

While most renowned coaches are avoiding this scene, Daniel noted, Belichick isn’t — something he believes will work in his favor. Moreover, Daniel asserted that the CFB landscape is currently just “transactional,” which he believes will help Belichick adapt even more. The former Patriots head coach can simply talk to the parents of the athletes, which Daniel added would seal the deal for recruitment.

“I actually think this (CFB) landscape fits Bill very well. It’s way more transactional and less relational. So, I think the transactional Bill Belichick is going to absolutely kill it… You don’t recruit the kids; you recruit the parents.”

.@ChaseDaniel loves Bill Belichick becoming the HC at UNC: “He will excel at recruiting the parents and is going to establish his NFL pipeline.” pic.twitter.com/HI8zm7nK8G — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) December 12, 2024

It’s an interesting and refreshing take on the situation. Many are quick to point out Belichick’s personal skills and how players don’t enjoy playing for him. However, few have considered the idea that these kids’ parents have watched Belichick succeed in the NFL for years. And if he comes knocking on one of those parents’ doors, you can bet they will listen.

Belichick wants to turn UNC into an NFL talent-developing powerhouse. As Daniel pointed out, parents of football players are usually most concerned about their kids’ careers after college football. And if Belichick successfully brings his vision to life, UNC is going to be one of the top destinations for those students, guided by parents, because of his emphasis on NFL development.

Questions continue to whirl after Belichick announced his return to coaching. It’s a whole new challenge for the Patriots legend. But with a five-year contract and a brand-new staff of 30+ personnel entering the UNC building, it could be a swift overhaul for the Tar Heels.