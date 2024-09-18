Why Does Falcons LB Matthew Judon Wear Red Sleeves Under His Jersey?

Aug 01, 2024; New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) takes a break between drills during training camp at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Mandatory credit / Cal Media Foxborough USA – ZUMAc04_ 20240801_zma_c04_304 Copyright: xEricxCanhax

Matthew Judon seems to have settled well in Atlanta. Having helped his team secure a 22-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the linebacker shone on the field. And not just because of his play but due to his signature red sleeves, which carry an interesting story of their own!

Advertisement

Bill Belichick is well familiar with Judon, having coached him for three years in New England. So, when the former head coach saw his former player dominate the field donning his red sleeves, he quickly shared the adorable backstory behind them.

Judon apparently started bleeding from his arms during a previous game, which deeply concerned his mother. To avoid causing her further worry, the star linebacker now wears red sleeves to conceal any visible blood, as revealed by Belichick on ManningCast.

“He’s got on his red long sleeve shirt, you know, because his mother got real upset when he cut his elbow one time. He was bleeding and got blood all over his jersey. So now, he wears red so that when he gets his arm cut, his mother can’t tell that he’s bled.”

The endearing story behind Judon‘s trademark sleeves had fans gushing on the internet. One fan, for instance, joked that the 32-year-old’s mother still does his laundry.

mom still does the laundry — Optify (@optifyy_) September 18, 2024

Another user quipped that Judon goes to war every week.

bro must think it’s war every week — Barkley Super Bowl LIX MVP (0-0) (@BarkleysBurner_) September 18, 2024

This fan expressed their delight about how there is a significance behind the traditions that many athletes follow.

It just goes to show how players’ traditions can have deeper meaning than we realize. — Fari Malik*** (@fari2nice) September 18, 2024

A New England fan, meanwhile, clearly missed Judon, claiming that he looked better in Patriots colors.

Those red sleeves looked better with a Patriots uniform than they ever will with a Falcons uniform pic.twitter.com/XsYVDJwN0g — New England Sports Fellow (@NESportsFellow) September 18, 2024

That said, while Judon’s red sleeves already make him easy to spot on the field, his fiery celebration after the Falcons’ victory made him even more unmissable. And it surely left a bad taste in the Eagles fans’ mouths.

Matthew Judon’s audacious celebration

The edge rusher played his second game with his new home, the Falcons, on Monday. With both teams fighting neck-to-neck, the game had reached its peak excitement in the last minute, when Atlanta cornerback Jessie Bates halted Philadelphia’s drive with an interception.

The Falcons’ defense made sure to celebrate the nail-biting win to its fullest, posing and throwing some moves in front of the camera.

Judon went the extra mile, though, and had a clear message for the Eagles fans. In simple words, he told them to get out of the stadium, but with a few expletives for emphasis:

“Get your b*tch a** outta here.”

Though it’s hardly been any time since Judon got traded to the Falcons from the Patriots, the LB has made Atlanta his home. In Monday’s matchup, the edge rusher scored 3 solo tackles, 3 assists, and 1 sack, and hopes to better his record when they face the reigning Super Bowl champions next.