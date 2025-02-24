Is the 2025 NFL Combine on TV? Where to Watch the Event and Full Schedule

Now that the Super Bowl and NFL season have wrapped up, the NFL Combine is all set to kick off. It’s a fun four-day event that gives die-hard fans a first glimpse at the upcoming draft class. Sometimes, players see their draft stock rise or fall dramatically based on their performance. But you may be wondering—will it be on TV? Where can you watch it? And how long is the NFL Combine? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with all the details below.

First of all, yes, it will be televised—just as it has been since the NFL Network launched in 2004. That’s the exact network where you can watch the event this time around as well. The network also has its app, NFL+, where you can stream the Combine. Just keep in mind that you may need to sign up for a free trial or a paid subscription.

And if you’re an NFL freak and need even more coverage, that’s available. NBC Sports will be live from Indianapolis, where the Combine takes place, with special coverage to preview the weekend. The network will provide coverage from February 25th through the 28th.

Then, the Combine starts on the 28th with the NFL Network taking over coverage and it’ll last through March 2nd. So it’s a four-day event. However, it really spans for nine days.

Now, let’s get into the full schedule. Kickers, defensive linemen, and linebackers who opted for early arrival should already be in Indy as of yesterday.

From February 24th to 25th, that group will go through team interviews, orientation, and pre-exams. On the 26th, they will have media appearances, and the kickers will actually work out. Then, on the 27th and 28th, that group will complete their Combine exams and clear the way for the defensive backs and tight ends.

From February 28th through the next day, the defensive backs and tight ends will go through the Combine. They will follow the same process as the previous group—early arrivals, team interviews, media appearances, and then Combine exams. Running backs, quarterbacks, and wide receivers will take the field from March 1st through the 2nd. To round it out, offensive linemen will participate on the 2nd and 3rd.

2025 NFL Scouting Combine schedule (Feb. 24th-March 3rd): pic.twitter.com/rYzqGk9pgW — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 24, 2025

If you want to get the most out of the experience, just tune in from the 28th through the 2nd. You’ll get to watch all of the top players in the country showing off their athleticism. Players like Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Ashton Jeanty, and many more.

You’ll also gain insight into overlooked prospects, as we’ve seen underrated players make significant jumps up draft boards in recent years. Xavier Worthy and T.J. Watt are prime examples.

All in all, the NFL Combine is a fun experience. However, it’s also not the worst thing in the world to miss out on. Sometimes players have good Combines, and then turn out to be busts. Some players have bad Combines and turn out just fine.

Furthermore, some guys don’t even attend and turn out to be stars who are too good for the event. Whatever the case, it’s still nice that we have it. So, watch with a keen eye for talent. But also, don’t get too caught up in the results.