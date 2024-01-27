After Getting Railroaded by 31 Points in Playoffs, Cleveland Browns Bring Texans’ Defensive Talent to Ohio

Aug 19, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire takes a video on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans shocked everyone with an impressive 10-7 record in the regular season, recovering from three challenging years with just 11 wins in 50 games. Under rookie QB CJ Stroud, they also earned a playoff spot after three seasons, a testament to the dedication of their entire team and coaching staff.

Nevertheless, while the Texans celebrate Coach DeMeco Ryans’ winning the 2023 Head Coach of the Year award, they’ve decided not to extend defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire’s contract. This has since sparked all sorts of speculations; however, Cesaire has already found a new role after signing with the Cleveland Browns as their defensive line coach, as per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Kardiac Kids must have found the Texans’ defense formidable when they faced them in the NFL Wild Card Round this season. Despite being favorites, Cleveland trailed by 31 points, dealing a major blow to QB Joe Flacco’s offense, which could score only 14 points against Cesaire’s defense and failed victim to two pick-sixes.

The Browns, heartbroken by their season’s biggest defeat in the playoffs, swiftly seized the chance to hire the coach responsible for it. The decision was so hasty that they even forgot to announce the status of Ben Bloom, their defensive line coach.

Jacques Cesaire spent two years with the Houston Texans, starting in the 2022 season. While his debut season was one of his worst, Cesaire’s defense bore fruit in 2023. This season, Houston’s overall defense ranked 14th. They excelled in defending the rushing plays and secured the 6th spot, allowing only 96.6 rush yards per game.

In scoring defense, they claimed the 11th position, allowing an average of 20.8 points per game. However, their passing defense ranked 23rd, permitting an average of 234.1 pass yards per game. Despite this, the Texans’ defense made significant strides compared to last season, where they ranked 30th in passing defense and last in rush defense.

The Cleveland Browns faced setbacks with season-ending injuries but still made it to the playoffs. Recognizing areas for improvement, they aim for a strong comeback next season, led by star QB Deshaun Watson. With the addition of a skilled defensive line coach, the Browns aspire to build a Super Bowl-worthy team.

NFL World Reacts to Jacques Cesaire’s Hiring

When the news of the Cleveland Browns hiring Jacques Cesaire broke out, football fans were quick to voice their two cents on social media. Some praised his impact on the Texans, suggesting they should have extended his contract. Meanwhile, the Browns Backers were delighted, anticipating their already strong defense to improve significantly under his guidance in the upcoming season.

Prior to his time with the Texans, Jacques Cesaire spent two seasons as a coaching assistant on the defensive line for the Buffalo Bills. The Bisons made it to the Conference Championship in 2020 and then the Divisional Round in 2021. Apart from his coaching career, he dedicated nine seasons to the NFL, exclusively with the San Diego Chargers as a defensive end. Across 125 games, he started 66 times, recording 220 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 19 QB hits.