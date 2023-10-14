After Horrific Fire Accident, Browns’ David Njoku Shuns Face Mask to Give an Inspiring Message; “End of the Day, Things Heal”

Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

It’s inspiring, sensational, or whatever you want to call it, but Browns David Njoku is gathering fan support. After a horrific fire incident at home, David wore a mask to the stadium on Sunday. However, the spirit he has shown recently by not “hiding his scars” gives hope to many fire survivors.

Advertisement

The decision came to show solidarity with burn victims who have gone through similar ordeals. And it seems like, left or right, his courage has been appreciated by many who are afraid to be who they are after these incidents.

David Njoku Stands With Burn Victims

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku suffered severe facial burns during a weekend incident at his home. He went to great lengths to conceal his injuries by wearing a face mask when he arrived at the stadium on Sunday. Njoku entered the Cleveland Browns Stadium with it and continued to wear it even during warm-ups. Despite his injuries, he was very active in the game against the Baltimore Ravens. The injury report on Saturday stated that he had sustained scorch marks on his face and arm while tending to a fire pit in his backyard.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ESPNCleveland/status/1708485332948160866?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, the Browns TE turned it around and took this opportunity to raise awareness for people who suffered the same ordeal as him. To support burn victims, after the game, Njoku shared a series of photographs of his severely burned face on Instagram, captioned “Legacy.” He further posted an image from the game where he wore a visor on his helmet to hide his injuries.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CyRopW0gbNe/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Now, Njoku has launched a merchandise line called “Withstand” featuring the image of him in the mask, with a portion of the proceeds set to be donated to the American Burn Association. His message, “Be sorry for a weak man, don’t be sorry for me,” underlines his determination to use his experience to help others. He shared,

“I understand firsthand how suddenly life can change due to a burn injury, and I want to use my platform to help bring awareness to an all too common issue… By working with the ABA, I hope to provide resources and support to burn survivors and their families.”

Advertisement

David Njoku’s decision to turn a personal mishap into a platform for burn prevention and research showcases his resilience and commitment to positively impacting the lives of burn victims. And fans are supporting his actions and braveness through and through.

Fans appreciate Njoku’s Spirit

Earlier, when Hayden Brown shared a video of Browns TE Njoku’s burns with his quote, “When it happened, my eyes were open, so I should’ve been blinded.” – crazy 🙏”, it had brought many fans together to stand in solidarity with him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1712986197893509600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Now, Dov Kleiman’s post, has highlighted David’s ultimate braveness as he shared Njoku’s thoughts, and some pictures of his ‘maskless face’ that promotes ‘being brave’ when such victims feel ’embarrassed’. Per Kleiman, “David Njoku sharing those pictures normalizes things for them – very brave him 👏❤”. After all, the TE wants ‘things to heal’, as he shared,

“I’ve been getting a lot of messages from other burn victims and nurses that have burn victims, and they were telling me how everybody feels embarrassed to show whatever, so I wanted just to come out forth and show myself so everyone feels a little bit better about themselves. End of the day, things heal.”

And fans couldn’t agree more, as they overwhelmingly appreciated Njoku’s courage and spirit to show himself up. A fan wrote, “Sounds like the leader the Browns need.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JonathanOC/status/1713054382135361899?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another wrote, “everything will be alright he’s a tough guy and skin heals. who cares what you look like. it’s only the haters who care…” as he supported the TE’s drive to make a positive change.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/theeSafeMoonGuy/status/1712987169919222065?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan couldn’t help but appreciate Njoku’s zeal as he wrote, “Dude just stole the world’s hearts….Every angle of this story he knocked it out the park. Love this guy! Hope for a FULL recovery.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RPokersnik/status/1712988382123397212?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It seems like amidst all, one thing stands tall, and that’s the appreciation for Njoku’s courage to be who he is as he faces the world in stride.