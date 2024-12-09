After Jordan Love’s Fiancée, Bo Nix’s Wife Izzy Shuts Down Similar Baseless Pregnancy Rumors

Just after Jordan Love’s fiancée, Ronika Stone, called out the media for spreading baseless pregnancy rumors, Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy, has faced the same issue and responded similarly.

Izzy Nix took to Instagram to share a Facebook post from a Broncos fan page that spread news of her pregnancy. The page, which is not affiliated with the team or any Broncos spokesperson, claimed that Izzy is 9 weeks pregnant and expecting twins. Hilariously, the rumor didn’t stop there as the fan page also reported that the Broncos locker room had recently celebrated this big news.

Unfortunately for Izzy, a good chunk of her friends and family seemingly took this post as reality and bombarded her with congratulations texts. In a bid to end this chain of needless congratulations and fake news, Bo’s wife let her followers know that she is not pregnant and hilariously hoped that this revelation would stop all the “congratulations texts.”

“To save us from another congratulations text… this is FAKE NEWS,” posted Izzy Nix on her Instagram with a laughing emoji.

Fact Check Alert Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix shuts down pregnancy rumours on her Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Todhm5dPOL — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) December 9, 2024

What’s interesting about the recent pregnancy rumors involving NFL stars’ better halves is the “twin” aspect. Both Ronika Stone and Izzy Nix, if the grapevine is to be believed, are 9 weeks pregnant and expecting twins. It’s almost as if the rumor peddlers are copy-pasting the exact same news for the WAGs (wives and girlfriends) of NFL players.

Thus, it makes sense why Ronika Stone was seemingly pissed at the slew of baseless rumors that’s been spreading lately. Addressing the rumor, she reacted to the news by wondering why no news portal managed to fact-check it with the ladies before publishing it. “I’m his fiancée, easily fact checkable,” she wrote on Instagram.

That said, another reason why the rumors about Izzy’s pregnancy popped up can potentially be due to her and Bo’s recent visit to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. The couple visited families and kids at the newborn ICU and seemingly were left with a lasting impact after interacting with the kids.

“Listening to their stories, and seeing the work being done by the amazing hospital staff in the newborn ICU is something we will never forget. The kids met some guy who could throw a football. We met real-life heroes and champions,” wrote Bo on his Instagram.

Considering how rumors often pop up from the least expected interactions, it wouldn’t be surprising to know if this incident was the trigger for the report. While X’s community notes help shut down such murmurs, Facebook is often where the issue starts.

Until the Meta-owned platform introduces a stringent way to fact-check reports, the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of NFL athletes—and indeed those from other sports—may have to add fact-checking as a hobby to their daily schedule.