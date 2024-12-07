“Appreciate the Texts But…”: Jordan Love’s Fiancee Ronika Stone Reacts To Rumors Claiming She Is 8 Weeks Pregnant With Twins

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his fiancée, Ronika Stone, pose for a photo on Monday, August 26, 2024, at Green Bay West High School in Green Bay, Wis. Love’s foundation, Hands of 10ve, is partnering with U.S. Venture to give youth football teams a set of new cleats for each touchdown Love runs or throws for in the 2024 season. Teams will be able to apply for cleats in December, and cleats will be given to teams based on need. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Rumors have been rife of late that Jordan Love’s fiancée, Ronika Stone, is pregnant with their first child. Stone finally put an end to the speculations through her recent Instagram story.

Ronika shared a screenshot of a Packers fan account on Facebook which congratulated her for being eight months pregnant with twins. Jordan’s fiancée first clarified that the rumors are absolutely false before revealing that the only child she has is her dog.

“Also NOT pregnant. Appreciate the texts but my only child is my dog,” wrote the professional volleyball player on her IG story.

Stone was not happy that no one thought of checking the facts with her. This included publications that picked up the rumor from social media and went to town with it. Ronika argued that considering the news didn’t come from the couple’s mouth, the least the publications could have done was to verify the news with them before putting out congratulatory graphics.

“I’m his fiancée, easily fact checkable,” wrote Ronika.

Stone’s post setting the record straight comes at a crucial time for Jordan. The Green Bay Packers are currently 9-4 and need to win the next four games to ensure playoff qualification in a highly competitive AFC North group. Unfounded rumors floating around on the internet would have affected Jordan’s focus on the challenge at hand.

Love and Stone’s wedding could be right around the corner, possibly after the end of the season. As per rumors, the wedding date would depend on Jordan and the Packers’ playoff qualification.

After getting engaged during the offseason, the couple have been spending quality time with each other even during the smallest of breaks. Speculations, citing sources, claim that the wedding preparations have already begun.

The buzz from the grapevine indicates that before the couple’s much-publicized recent lunch date in the Packers’ bye week, Ronika had been in New York to further plan the big day.

Considering that intricate planning is being done in the background by the couple, it is likely that news about their big day would come only after the regular season is over, at least.