“Very Frustrating”: Brenden Rice Relives Painful Draft Memory Before Revealing Future Plans

It was a long and arduous journey for Brenden Rice into the NFL. Big things are expected of you when you are the son of a Hall of Fame receiver, Jerry Rice. But Brenden’s journey could have ended even before it began, as the former USC wideout had to wait till Day 3 of Draft Day to hear his name being called out. This left him frustrated.

Following Day 1 of the 2024 rookie camp, Brenden was asked about his draft experience, being picked so late in the draft when he was speculated to be the 3rd round pick. The former Trojans wideout asserted that, though the entire process was disheartening, he still sees it as fortunate because he gets to play for a team that fancied him.

“It was very frustrating, the whole draft process, but at the same time you got to look at everything as a blessing in disguise,” Rice said. “I pray to go to a team that really wanted me and God felt as though that the Los Angeles Chargers wanted me and doesn’t matter how long it takes, I just wanted to get my foot in the door.”

He stated that he is ready to put in the time as long as he gets to work and learn around good and kind-hearted people. Rice is ready to show everyone his resilience and abilities, despite being overlooked, a recurring theme throughout his life, whether during his time in Colorado or in California. He feels that it’s nothing but a blessing in disguise.

“I wanted to be around a good group of people, I wanted to be in a room that I could go ahead and prove myself in, the same thing I’ve been doing all my life since Colorado to USC. I have been chasing competition and I’ve always wanted to prove myself time and time again.”

Notably, Brenden also delved into how playing under Jim Harbaugh and alongside Caleb Williams shaped him as a person and a player.

Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley’s Impact on Brenden Rice

Brenden Rice said that playing in Lincoln Riley’s system alongside Caleb Williams has been valuable to him as he transitions into the Big League. He also talked about the benefits of joining USC, which enhanced his mental capacity and helped him learn a great deal about the passing game and defensive strategies.

Playing in the USC system has helped him understand the defensive vulnerabilities and how to take advantage of them. He learned how to read the coverage and positioning of the Corners, and then execute them on game days.

“Coming into the NFL, I think the advantages that Lincoln provided for me is just being attentive to the pass game and knowing what the defences are doing,” Rice said. “I feel as though when I went to the USC, my IQ just happened to take another jump to another level. With that I was able to go ahead and find holes into defences, read coverages, read shadow techniques, read the DBs and what they’re going to do, watch film and actually know what I’m going to get from them and what I’m going to do on the game day.”

Brenden has the advantage of being a physical receiver, playing in Harbaugh’s system, who likes to ball hard and bully the opposition. It doesn’t matter what route you take to get into the NFL; what matters is the things you do when you enter the building and the work you put in. He would have to create his own legacy and path because some are born great, while others achieve greatness.