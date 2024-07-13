After Losing to Lamar Jackson and Co., George Kittle Found the Most Cheerful Way to Move On

Before their devastating loss in Super Bowl LVIII, the 49ers faced another humbling defeat at the hands of the Ravens in their Week 16 matchup. The high-flying San Francisco team was brought down to earth by Lamar Jackson and Co., suffering a 33-19 setback. However, with the Lombardi Trophy still within reach, the Niners had to swiftly move on from this setback, and star tight end George Kittle found a cheerful way to accomplish that task.

Advertisement

In episode 6 of Netflix’s “Receiver,” it was revealed that the spirit of Christmas helped Kittle navigate the gloom and doubts following the Ravens game. The joy of opening presents the morning after Christmas can cheer up any child, and Kittle, who is a kid at heart, was no different.

“So losing is never fun. Everyone’s telling you that you’re not good. To be able to be there next morning, celebrate Christmas, open up presents and do fun things with the family. It definitely raises your spirits instantly.”

Being with his family and opening gifts lifted his spirits and cheered him up. Among the presents, which included new shoes, new slippers, and a harmonica, the Avengers Lego set thrilled him the most — a recurring theme in the Kittle household.

No matter how many Lego sets he receives, it’s always the next one that excites him the most. They are now running out of closet space to store all the Lego sets. However, according to his wife, Claire, George has never opened and completed a Lego set. Thus, it seems he is keeping them boxed for his future children.

That said, during the same episode, Kittle also revealed that, despite having a real shot at building a promising media career, he doesn’t bother with their opinions, especially on game days.

Kittle Reveals He Doesn’t Listen to Media at All

The media eagerly built up the prime Christmas fixture between two high-flying teams, dubbing it a repeat of the 2013 Super Bowl and a potential preview of this year’s Super Bowl. Despite the media noise, Kittle remained unfazed, paying little to no attention to the hype. The excitement of playing on Christmas was still there, even though the result didn’t go their way.

“The media likes to build up games. You have people talking, you have all the talk shows going like, ‘This is going to be an amazing game. This is the preview of what’s to come in the future.’ You know whatever it is, whatever they are talking about, I don’t hear much of it.”

Kittle, who doesn’t care much for the media attention, is likely to join their ranks one day. His wholesome presence on screen makes him a natural fit. Even though he has been criticized for his over-exuberance, he stays true to himself.

As a goofball who carries himself well in front of the camera, Kittle engages in heartfelt and honest conversations with his teammates as well as the opposition players. His participation in the docu-series showcased his ability to present himself to thousands, keeping it real while making fans laugh.

However, the media might have to wait a bit longer for him to make his debut, as Kittle still has many good years left in his tank. According to Stat Muse, he was the only Tight End with 1000 yards last season, which is only expected to increase in the upcoming season.

His performance in the playoffs, however, faltered during the 2023 season, particularly in the Super Bowl. He and the 49ers will aim to leverage the talent in their squad as they approach the 2024 season. After losing twice to the Chiefs in the last five years, perhaps the third time will be the charm.