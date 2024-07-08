After Russell Wilson’s Epic Transformation, Justin Fields Puts His Ripped Physique on Full Display

One of the biggest talking points heading into this NFL season is who will assume the QB1 role for the Pittsburgh Steelers. On top of his strong finish last season, Russell Wilson made a case for himself recently by showing off his ripped physique, ready to take on the world. However, his teammate and fellow QB, Justin Fields, isn’t far behind, thanks to his latest update on social media.

Yesterday, Fields took to Instagram to provide an update on his physical conditioning amidst the training camp chaos. In the photograph, the former Bears QB is seen in his garage-turned-gym, flexing his muscles with his father, Ivant, after what looked like an intense training session.

Fields looked quite menacing in the photo, flaunting his chiseled abs and well-defined biceps and triceps, giving the Steelers Nation an idea of his offseason hard work in the gym.

Justin Fields is looking RIPPED QB1 for the @steelers? : @justnfields pic.twitter.com/SGMlSGJzdp — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) July 7, 2024

Interestingly, this photo surfaced a week after Wilson posted a photo of his six-pack abs after a sparring session with the legendary boxing coach Freddie Roach. The nine-time Pro Bowler was also seen posing with Dominican boxer Elvis Rodriguez.

In his Instagram post, he captioned how delighted he was to meet and spar with his boys again. Undoubtedly, the former Broncos QB is gearing up to secure his ticket for the QB1 position.

That said, with Wilson’s physique and boxing sessions having dominated internet discussions in recent days, fans were left intrigued by the timing of Fields’ post.

“Bro Skipped Leg Day…”: Netizens Not Impressed With Fields’ Physique

For most human beings on earth, leg days at the gym are the worst days ever. Hence, it’s no surprise that many skip leg days and focus on their upper body definitions.

Similarly, after seeing Justin’s physique, fans were left unimpressed, believing that the QB had been skipping leg days. One user argued that Fields’ quadriceps need more work considering the importance of the muscle group for an NFL athlete.

Bro skipped leg day though — Evan (@3Dogg17) July 7, 2024

Gotta see the quads.

Those are the muscles he uses the most. — Owfi ~ RL Grind SZN ⚽️ (@Owfi5) July 8, 2024

Others meanwhile simply trolled the QB arguing that not even this physique will help Fields bag the QB1 position at Pittsburgh as abs don’t help improve the game.

If only being ripped meant you got better at reading zone coverage… — Michael Hyland (@mhyland18) July 8, 2024

Might be ripped but can he play — Browny (@T1000Hancock) July 8, 2024

Regardless of what the trolls might say, Fields needs to be applauded for the effort that he is putting in to improve himself. While the general consensus is that Russell will be the starter at the beginning of the 2024 season, several pundits believe that Fields is a better pick, considering his familiarity with Arthur Smith’s offense — a clear edge over Wilson.

Thus, Fields shouldn’t worry about the position, as he will start for the Steelers at some point in the season. And even if he is unlucky this season, Wilson is at the very end of his career. So all Fields should focus on is improving himself, ignoring the trolls, and making the most of the opportunities.