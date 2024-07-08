mobile app bar

After Russell Wilson’s Epic Transformation, Justin Fields Puts His Ripped Physique on Full Display

Suresh Menon
Published

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields; Credit – Instagram @dangerusswilson and ‘X’

One of the biggest talking points heading into this NFL season is who will assume the QB1 role for the Pittsburgh Steelers. On top of his strong finish last season, Russell Wilson made a case for himself recently by showing off his ripped physique, ready to take on the world. However, his teammate and fellow QB, Justin Fields, isn’t far behind, thanks to his latest update on social media.

Yesterday, Fields took to Instagram to provide an update on his physical conditioning amidst the training camp chaos. In the photograph, the former Bears QB is seen in his garage-turned-gym, flexing his muscles with his father, Ivant, after what looked like an intense training session.

Fields looked quite menacing in the photo, flaunting his chiseled abs and well-defined biceps and triceps, giving the Steelers Nation an idea of his offseason hard work in the gym.

Interestingly, this photo surfaced a week after Wilson posted a photo of his six-pack abs after a sparring session with the legendary boxing coach Freddie Roach. The nine-time Pro Bowler was also seen posing with Dominican boxer Elvis Rodriguez.

In his Instagram post, he captioned how delighted he was to meet and spar with his boys again. Undoubtedly, the former Broncos QB is gearing up to secure his ticket for the QB1 position.

That said, with Wilson’s physique and boxing sessions having dominated internet discussions in recent days, fans were left intrigued by the timing of Fields’ post.

“Bro Skipped Leg Day…”: Netizens Not Impressed With Fields’ Physique

For most human beings on earth, leg days at the gym are the worst days ever. Hence, it’s no surprise that many skip leg days and focus on their upper body definitions.

Similarly, after seeing Justin’s physique, fans were left unimpressed, believing that the QB had been skipping leg days. One user argued that Fields’ quadriceps need more work considering the importance of the muscle group for an NFL athlete.

Others meanwhile simply trolled the QB arguing that not even this physique will help Fields bag the QB1 position at Pittsburgh as abs don’t help improve the game.

Regardless of what the trolls might say, Fields needs to be applauded for the effort that he is putting in to improve himself. While the general consensus is that Russell will be the starter at the beginning of the 2024 season, several pundits believe that Fields is a better pick, considering his familiarity with Arthur Smith’s offense — a clear edge over Wilson.

Thus, Fields shouldn’t worry about the position, as he will start for the Steelers at some point in the season. And even if he is unlucky this season, Wilson is at the very end of his career. So all Fields should focus on is improving himself, ignoring the trolls, and making the most of the opportunities.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

