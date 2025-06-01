“You Got to Accept Responsibility”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Claim This Is the Make or Break Season for Justin Fields

Heading into the 2025 season, the New York Jets have made a bold choice at quarterback by going all in on Justin Fields. Picked 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, the former Chicago Bears QB has always oozed potential, but never quite enough to be a convincing QB1 in the Windy City. Then last year, in Pittsburgh, something clicked. Maybe it was the environment that helped Fields put together a solid 4-2 record.

Now, Jets HC Aaron Glenn has decided to double down on that performance, finally giving Fields a proper shot, with no depth chart drama or backup plan looming. Just a clean slate and a clear path.

But while Fields appears content and confident in taking on his new responsibilities, not everyone is ready to buy into the calm. “This is your third team in three years,” Shannon Sharpe said bluntly on the latest edition of Nightcap. “At some point, you gotta accept responsibility.”

As harsh as the NFL legend may sound, it is fair too, because the conversation around Fields has shifted. He’s no longer just the athletic project or the guy stuck in bad situations. He’s now the starting quarterback for a desperate New York franchise, one year removed from betting it all on Aaron Rodgers and finishing 5-12.

So naturally, Sharpe and his co-host Chad Johnson both believe this season, with no obvious obstacles in Fields’ way, is where the excuses run out.

“He’s got weapons. He’s got a real offensive coordinator. They’re running out of hedges,” Sharpe said. “You know, the usual excuses if things don’t go well? They’ve been removed.”

Fields, who signed a two-year, $40 million deal this offseason, enters his fifth-year campaign with a rare opportunity in this league: stability. He now has a system that appears to fit him, or at the very least, tailored for him.

For not only will he be reunited with his college teammate Garrett Wilson, but he’ll also be working under head coach Aaron Glenn and playing behind an upgraded offensive line. But all of that won’t matter, Sharpe says, if Fields doesn’t take full ownership.

“You can’t go to five, ten situations and keep saying, ‘That one wasn’t right for me,’” the Broncos legend argued. “At some point, you gotta look in that mirror.” Ocho chimed in immediately: “You gotta start with the man in the mirror, huh?”

That said, Sharpe didn’t just come with warnings for Fields. He also offered advice, making it clear that for the quarterback, it’s not about changing who he is, but tapping into what already makes him dynamic. “Don’t overthink it. Prepare. Know where to go with the ball. And don’t be afraid to use your legs. That’s what makes you a problem.”

Fields has proven he can win games. But now, he needs to prove he can do it consistently.