NFL World Refuses to Buy Mac Jones Selling Trade to Jaguars as “Mutual” Decision

Dec 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) checks with head coach Bill Belichick, left, and senior football advisor Matt Patricia, second from left, during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Mac Jones was put out of his misery when the Patriots decided to trade him to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 Draft. Jones spoke with the media for the first since the trade and asserted that his departure from New England to Jacksonville was a mutual decision between him and the Patriots. He stated that the move proved to be beneficial for both parties as he gets to return home and the franchise gets to move forward towards a rebuild. But fans are not buying it. He said,

“We just kind of decided that the mutual parting of ways was the best decision for both of us and for me, it was just about moving on and getting back home and I can’t be more excited. And for them, it’s about moving forward and turning the page, so, really that’s kind of what we decided and I think it’s a great decision.”

NFL world and most fans had the same thing to say about his words during the presser. They refused to believe it was mutual and called Jones out for using the word. Fans said he was fired and pushed out rather than it being a mutual decision. According to his detract, Jones actually had no choice in the matter, got booted, and is trying to save face. Fans said,

The Patriots currently have only two QBs left on the roster- Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke and soon the franchise will be looking to part ways with Zappe. They have also signed Jacoby Brissett, possibly as a backup but he is officially not on the roster yet. The organization is looking to rebuild the squad and has already brought in several free agents. Despite being linked to several free agents like Baker Mayfield, and Kirk Cousins, the organization didn’t make a move for QB in free agency which shows their intent to use their 3rd pick in the draft to bring in a new franchise shot-caller.

Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are currently favourites to be drafted by New England but they can move down to get other QBs like McCarthy, Michael Penix, Bo Nix, etc. Justin Fields whose draft stock keeps plummeting could be brought to back up the new QB.

While the Jaguars have brought in Jones to back up Lawrence, he could still get some minutes under his belt much if Trevor plays like he did during the 2nd half of the season.

Will Mac Jones be Able to Start in Jacksonville?

While Trevor Lawrence will be taking the bulk of snaps, Jones might get his shot just like CJ Beathard did last year as Lawrence battled with injuries and loss of form. He sprained his knee and ankle and ended the season with four different injuries. Injuries affected his performance and he ended up throwing 14 picks.

This allowed CJ Beathard to step in and play seven games for the Jaguars, during which he passed for 349 yards and threw 1 TD. Consequently, if Trevor Lawrence fails to maintain stability, Jones could potentially get his chance. Despite prevailing sentiment that his days as a starter are behind him, after a few years as an understudy and a period of reinvention, he might earn another shot in the league. Mac Jones’s NFL story could either be tapering towards a disappointing end or who knows, maybe there are still some chapters left to look forward to.