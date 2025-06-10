Did Aaron Rodgers Marry His ‘Girlfriend’ Brittani? Speculation Rises After Wedding Ring Admission

The mystery behind the wedding ring of Aaron Rodgers is finally over. During Tuesday’s press conference, a reporter asked A-Rod, “Is that an aura ring, or something else… a wedding ring?”

The Steelers quarterback, attending the first day of Pittsburgh’s minicamp, admitted: “Yeah, it’s a wedding ring,” as reporters congratulated him on getting married at 41. When another reporter asked how long it had been, the veteran quarterback replied that he had gotten married a couple of months ago.

Interestingly, neither the reporters asked nor Rodgers revealed the name of his partner. The four-time MVP, known for keeping his personal life private, has previously dated celebrities such as Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley.

Aaron Rodgers confirms that he did indeed show up to camp with a wedding ring on Congratulations to Rodgers and his new spouse (via @steelers) pic.twitter.com/pVayQygpBo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 10, 2025

However, Rodgers may have dropped a clue about his wife in a December 2024 episode of The Pat McAfee Show. While discussing Christmas shopping plans with Pat McAfee, he confirmed that a woman named Brittani was his girlfriend.

“There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t shown up yet,” Rodgers admitted. Although McAfee didn’t press him on the relationship or Brittani’s identity, this marked the first time Rodgers acknowledged that he was dating someone since calling off his engagement in early 2022.

So why do people believe he married Brittani? Since name-dropping her on the show, Rodgers hasn’t been linked to anyone else romantically. Given his timeline, it seems unlikely that he would’ve met someone new and gotten married by April.

Meanwhile, Rodgers appeared in good shape in the Steelers’ mandatory minicamp. In a 57-second clip released by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Steelers QB was seen throwing passes to his teammates. Considering that Rodgers skipped the Jets mandatory minicamp last year, his presence is a big boost for the Steelers, who are looking to win their first playoff game in 2017, which happened against the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional game (18-16).

Here it is: Aaron Rodgers throwing passes in a #Steelers uniform (via @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/9FsDoWJ2xV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2025

And, now a Steeler, Rodgers has the means to settle down in Pittsburgh. His contract is worth $13.65 million, including $10 million guaranteed, plus a $5.85 million incentive package:

Playoff Berth: $500,000

Wild Card Win: $600,000

Divisional Win: $750,000

Conference Championship: $1 million

Super Bowl Win: $1.5 million

League MVP: $1.5 million

It’s likely Rodgers will eventually share details about his wedding and wife in a future episode of The Pat McAfee Show. For now, speculation points to Brittani as his bride. Even though who she really is remains a mystery.