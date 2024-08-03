mobile app bar

Tyreek Hill Scorches Patrick Mahomes’ Superfan After Being Named the Best Player

The NFL Network recently released its list of the Top 100 players for the 2024 season. While many anticipated Super Bowl-winning Patrick Mahomes to top the list, it was Tyreek Hill who claimed the number 1 spot. This, unsurprisingly, irked popular analyst Nick Wright, who vented his frustration on social media and even sparked a reaction from the Dolphins’ wide receiver.

Wright sparked the controversy by listing reasons why number four-ranked Mahomes deserved to be rated above the top three of Tyreek Hill, Lamar Jackson, and Christian McCaffrey.

The analyst noted Mahomes’ head-to-head dominance over the trio, and considering he was the Super Bowl winner, the Chiefs talisman should have been the undisputed number 1 on the list. Or at least, that’s what the analyst argued.

Wright’s post on “X” promptly gained traction and went viral with thousands of reposts. However, things escalated to another level when “Cheetah” himself replied to Wright’s post. The Dolphins WR didn’t take Wright’s disrespect kindly and thus savagely asked the analyst to “go cry on set tomorrow.”

Tyreek’s aggressive energy immediately went viral, resulting in a full-blown fan war between the Chiefs and Dolphins fans. The star wideout, meanwhile, was having fun witnessing the outrage as he eventually had to ask people to stop “blocking their blessing by hating” on him.

However, nothing changed. Soon, Hill’s DMs and messages were filled with hate comments, and the discourse became a larger issue, resulting in ‘Petty Mahomes’ trending on “X”.

‘Petty Mahomes’ trends on X, are netizens overreacting?

It’s nearly been two years since we heard the term “Petty Mahomes,” but here we are. Back in ‘22, the NFL world first witnessed the rare petty version of Mahomes when he was caught jawing by the cameras after snatching a win over the Chargers.

With many fans like Nick Wright complaining about their QB being ranked fourth, rival fans brought back the “Petty Mahomes” trend to tease Chiefs Nation.

But recently, every time Patrick’s petty version was seen publicly, he has gone on to win the Super Bowl. Be it against the Chargers in ‘22 or against the Raiders this year, a fired-up trash-talking Mahomes is the worst Mahomes rivals can face.

While both sides went back and forth, it has to be noted that netizens are clearly overreacting. Such lists rarely have made any impact on the field. The only effect of this list is on the fans.

