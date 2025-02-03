“His Story Reminds Me a Lot of Ben Roethlisberger”: Julian Edelman Makes an Honest Comparison to Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is one of the most electrifying players in the NFL today, but his trophy shelf remains relatively empty—most notably missing a Super Bowl, which the Bills just can’t seem to catch a break on. However, former Patriots WR Julian Edelman believes Allen’s career trajectory mirrors that of Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger, who eventually secured two Super Bowl titles—a comparison that should give some Bills fans hope.

In the latest episode of Dudes on Dudes, Edelman noted how similar Allen is to Ben Roethlisberger in terms of physicality. Like Allen, Big Ben, in his prime, used to manhandle defenders for fun.

Another similarity Edelman highlighted was how the two QBs weren’t touted as “big-name” guys in the draft. The duo weren’t even top-five picks in their respective draft classes, but Allen and Big Ben made enough of an impact on their respective franchises that other top picks failed to. Roethlisberger, for instance, won his first Super Bowl at the age of 23.

“His story reminds me a lot of Ben Roethlisberger. Ben went to Miami, Ohio and came into the league, not as a big-name guy, but lit it up. Josh is just faster. Big Ben, when he was young, was manhandling guys. He was a large human being, and that’s what I feel to a whole another level because Josh can jump over you and he’s got a lot more speed…”

There are also key differences between Allen and Roethlisberger. The Bills star, for instance, is much more agile and nimble on his feet than the Steelers legend. Similarly, as good as a passer Allen is, Roethlisberger remains on a different stratosphere with an insane 64,088 passing yards and 418 TDs to his name.

The biggest difference between the two playmakers, however, is their trophy cabinet. While the Steelers fan favorite mustered up to 2 Super Bowls in his career, Josh Allen has found an insurmountable playoff foe in Patrick Mahomes in his path.

Edelman believes Allen has to overcome the Patrick Mahomes-shaped demons in his head to win his first Super Bowl (and the Bills’). He’s right, as the Bills QB has lost four playoff matchups against Mahomes, dashing any Super Bowl hopes that surfaced in the regular season. Only a Lombardi trophy can solidify his place among other great QBs in the league, leaving no room for doubt. That said, fellow host and former teammate Rob Gronkowski disagreed with Edelman on some points.

Josh Allen has been let down by the Bills, says Gronk

When you’re 0-4 against Patrick Mahomes in the postseason, it’s fair to say the Chiefs QB owns you. That’s what Edelman thinks as well. But for Gronk, Josh Allen has always played well in those losses. Case in point — the recent Divisional Round clash between the Chiefs and Bills, where Allen matched Mahomes’ stats with 2 TDs, 22 of 34, and 237 passing yards.

For Gronk, even the legendary 2022 AFC Divisional Round loss to the Chiefs wasn’t Allen’s fault. In that game, Allen threw for 329 yards and 4 TDs, including what many believed was the game-winning score.

But with 13 seconds remaining, Mahomes did the impossible by pulling off a game-tying drive. And then, as expected, the Chiefs edged the Bills in overtime. For the ex-Patriots TE, these instances show that Mahomes owns the Bills and most teams in the league, not solely Josh Allen. The Bills playmaker always gave his best, but the defense has failed to match his excellence, as Gronk added.

“I wouldn’t really say own because Josh Allen balled out for all those games. I mean, they both threw for over 300 yards in the 2022 divisional round game, but that 13 second game wasn’t on Josh Allen. Josh Allen went down, scored and gave him only 13 seconds. That was on the Bills defense and the coaching staff… So Patrick Mahomes really doesn’t own Josh Allen. It’s more like Patrick Mahomes just owns the Bills and the entire league.”

Josh Allen, like his AFC peers Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, is too good to retire without a Super Bowl in his cabinet. But with how dominant the Chiefs have been, it feels like only the law of averages can stop Patrick Mahomes & Co.