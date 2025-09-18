After Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford Now Weighs In on Scottie Scheffler’s Viral Family Quote

If there’s anyone who knows how to juggle fatherhood and the NFL grind, it’s Matthew Stafford. As a dad of four daughters, life off the field is just as chaotic as it is on it, but fans know Stafford has handled it like a pro. So when Scottie Scheffler recently opened up about being a parent while also holding the title of world’s No. 1 golfer, the Rams quarterback couldn’t help but relate.

Advertisement

So, what exactly did the American golfer say? Just days before winning his 4th career major, Scheffler candidly spoke about being a professional athlete while also making it clear that he prioritizes being a father over winning golf tournaments.

“At the end of the day, it’s like — this is not a fulfilling life. And all of a sudden you get to No. 1 in the world, and you’re like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I want to win this tournament so bad?’ Because if I win — it’s going to be awesome for about two minutes,” Scheffler told ABC News at the time.

Scheffler offered a rare, human perspective that we don’t often see from professional athletes who are as dominant as he is. And even Tom Brady could relate… though, just a little bit.

As the greatest NFL player to ever play the sport and a father of three, Brady pushed back on the idea that being a good golfer, husband, and father had to be mutually exclusive.

“Why are those mutually exclusive? Sure, they’re different blocks on the pyramid, but they’re part of the same pyramid. They’re connected! For instance, I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family. I chose to do it by playing football.” Brady wrote in his newsletter.

Scheffler’s comments have also caught the attention of Stafford, another family man. But his thoughts on the matter are quite different than those of Brady’s.

When the LA Rams quarterback was asked by his wife, Kelly, who he looks up to when it comes to a work-life balance, he pointed to the golfer.

“The guy that comes to mind, who is actually younger than me, but Scottie Scheffler,” Stafford shared on The Morning After.

“He knows that the most important thing to him is when he gets home, and for him, it’s his faith and his family. I just think that people who have an understanding of what’s important in their life, it’s cool,” the star QB added.

Not only is it just cool, but studies show that people who know their values in life have better well-being and are generally happier. After all, most of us are searching for meaning in our lives. For athletes like Scheffler and Stafford, they’ve already found that meaning through their families, specifically, their wives and children.

That said, it doesn’t mean it’s all sunshine and rainbows every day for Stafford and Scheffler. The quarterback noted that there’s a balancing act he and others have to manage.

“I think there is a way to balance it. And I think Scottie does a hell of a job. He obviously talked about it as the best golfer in the world,” Stafford said.

Later on in the video, the Rams quarterback also talked about how he’s able to compartmentalize his fatherly duties and credited his focus for that.

“I feel like for a while I’ve been pretty good at compartmentalizing and understanding, like, ‘Okay, this is my task at the moment. Then, how do I put whatever else is aside and fully focus on that?’… If you put me in a room and said, ‘I need you to focus on this.’ I can do it.”

That ability to focus earned Stafford a Super Bowl victory even while being a father of four. It shows that Stafford can be excellent both on and off the field. But as is clear, Brady sees it differently.

At the end of the day, though, we understand where Brady is coming from. Stafford and Scheffler would probably agree with parts of what he’s saying. They just want it to be known that they care about their families more than their careers. Which is understandable, given how much success they’ve had in their respective sports. After a while, you can become numb to it all.