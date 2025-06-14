“I Was Just Hungry”: Free Agent Jack Jones Revisits Pick Six Against Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers

In light of the Vegas Raiders releasing him, Jack Jones is set to become one of the youngest journeymen in the NFL today. At 27 years old, he is now currently searching for his third team in four seasons.

Having been featured on both the waiver wire and the trading block, the newly minted free agent has all the markings of a player who didn’t live up to the hype. Nevertheless, he’s still managed to intercept the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Jones’ inconsistency issues with employment appear to stem from his off-the-field issues rather than his play. In an attempt to shake off that negative stigma that has been attached to his profile and remind teams about the caliber of player that they are getting in him, Jones made an appearance on the Pivot Podcast to discuss the highlight moments of his NFL career so far.

While revisiting his pick-six against the most premiere passer in the league, Jones explained that he made sure to stay composed so as to avoid disrespecting the modern day G.O.A.T.

“He floated the ball… In my head I’m like ‘Oh, it’s mine.’ So, I grabbed it. I was looking at him like, don’t catch me. But then, once I got past him, I did want to say “You can’t f*ck with me.” I wanted to pop my stuff, but I had too much respect for him. That’s Patrick Mahomes, you know what I mean? So it just became a stare down.”

As a rookie, Jones also managed to record a pick-six against the aforementioned Rodgers as well. When asked if his mindset at the time was different on account of it being against a legend like Rodgers, Jones explained that he was more so just focused on proving himself at the time.

Considering that it was his first game as a starter, it seems as if he made good on his intentions that day.

“On that one, I was just trying to prove myself. That was like a “prove it” game in New England, it was my first time starting. I was just locked in… I remembered there was a play before that, he ran a five-yard out. I saw it and I was like, ‘Man, I could’ve picked that. Let me go get that next time.’ And that next time came up and I went and got it… I was just hungry.”

Recording an interception against one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history is certainly one way to assert your arrival as a rookie. Unfortunately, getting back into the NFL may not be as easy.

According to Jones, he’s well aware of the risk that he’s brought upon himself by not being as stellar in the locker room as he is on the field. While he would certainly love to play in the NFL first and foremost, he has no plans of quitting football even if his phone stays silent for the remainder of the offseason.

“Hypothetically, god forbid, let’s say I don’t get a call. I’m still not going to stop. I’ll still keep working out and still try to get on a team. I’ll go play UFL, XFL, whatever the case may be, and just keep working until I get another shot in the NFL. But I am going to keep playing football until my legs don’t work.”

Hopefully, the interview will reach the right people and Jones will be afforded an opportunity. Considering that his biggest crimes as a player are being late for rehab sessions and making “business decisions” on the field, it seems more likely than not that someone in the NFL is willing to give him a chance.

Considering the pedigree of player that he’s proven to be, surely there’s at least one depleted secondary out there that could make use of his talents.