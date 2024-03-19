“Garbage, Trash Bag, Garbage”: Pat McAfee Has Faith in Chicago Bears but Cheekily Reminds Them of the Last 20 Years

Pat McAfee has creative ways of disseminating information through his sports talk show. And even when he is supporting a team, he seems to be taking all measures necessary to make it truthful yet entertaining. While reacting to the recent comments made by Robert Griffin III concerning Caleb Williams, Pat McAfee sided with the believers of the Chicago Bears.

Basically, Griffin stated that Caleb Williams should move on from the Bears, pulling an Eli Manning. In RGIII’s view, Caleb should not pursue a career with the Bears, considering how they treated Justin Fields by trading him for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick. He also urged the former USC Trojans QB to simply tell the Bears not to draft him, just like Eli Manning told the Chargers in 2004. And to no one’s surprise, Griffin received a lot of backlash for his comments.

Pat McAfee didn’t side with RGIII either, as he feels that the Bears stand a chance to make a huge comeback in 2024, considering the amount of changes they’ve made. The punter-turned-pundit said,

“New coach, new culture, we getting new players here. So you can’t judge us from what has happened historically at the Chicago Bears in the last 20 years,” followed by, “And which is that you guys suck. Garbage, trash bag, garbage. But it feels like because it’s been so bad over time, inevitably you would think the odds would say that he hit on something. And it feels like Ryan Poles has a vision.”

So McAfee believes in the Bears. But there is work to be done. The new culture will not happen overnight. And the players they are bringing in need to be handled with the utmost care. The landscape of the NFL has changed drastically over the last 40 years, which is the last time the Bears were close to the pinnacle of their long existence.

Caleb Williams Looking to be the Next Joe Burrow?

Pat McAfee suggests that instead of looking at Caleb Williams as the next Eli Manning, one could look at him as the next Joe Burrow. Even the former LSU Tigers star was drafted into a historically struggling franchise, the Cincinnati Bengals. And even though he has not won it all yet, as Manning did twice over his career, he still has reached the Super Bowl already and brought an entire franchise back into relevance with his spectacular play.

Talking about RG3’s suggestions, McAfee added, “There were conversations a couple of years ago about Joe Burrow maybe doing this in Cincinnati. You know, cause Cincinnati is still being voted not that great of a facility, not that great of an operation and that entire thing when it comes to the NFLPA report card. But they (the Bengals) got new ownership, new run, new camp, new everything — so they feel like they are a brand-new building — and they should be very proud of turning that whole thing around.”

And he believes the Bears are assuming the same thing. With a new GM and a new head coach, they are looking to turn around a franchise that has been out of relevance for decades now. And if Caleb Williams and the Bears front office get it done, a large, loyal, and historical fanbase we know as Da Bears will finally be at peace.