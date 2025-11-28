mobile app bar

“Ain’t Sounding So Wild Now”: Ryan Clark Reminds Fans When He Called George Pickens Better Than Justin Jefferson

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google news
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium.

Time crunch?
Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Jerry Jones has made plenty of bold moves over the years, but trading for George Pickens might go down as one of his best ever. Back in March, Jones bringing Pickens to Dallas seemed like a recipe for disaster. But the gamble has now turned into a full-blown offensive jackpot.

Through 12 games, Pickens has already stacked 1,142 yards, 73 receptions, and eight touchdowns in 13 weeks this season. In fact, after his six-catch, 88-yard outing against the Chiefs on Thanksgiving, Pickens officially crossed into the best season of his career.

This is perhaps why so many are stunned today because Pickens always had traits, but he never looked like this in Pittsburgh, where inconsistency, scheme friction, and quarterback instability held him back. And yet, someone saw this version coming long before Cowboys fans did: Ryan Clark.

Back in 2023, Clark dropped a bold take by claiming that George Pickens was “much more talented than Justin Jefferson,” while clarifying that JJ was the better technician, but his Steelers counterpart was the superior raw specimen.

The former Steelers safety even recalled Mike Tomlin telling him Georgia “didn’t even work to tolerate [Pickens], and certainly didn’t try to raise him,” implying his ceiling had not been tapped.

So when Clark revisited that clip on Thanksgiving night, right after Pickens torched the defending AFC champions again, social media erupted. With a victory lap, he wrote on X:

While Clark may have thought that his take ageing well would earn him plaudits on the internet, the reaction from fans was anything but. One fan pushed back immediately: “I’m usually with you but JJ has an unproven rookie QB. I’m still taking JJ over GP… and it ain’t close.”

Another said Jefferson would “kill to have my guy (Dak Prescott) throwing him the ball right now.” A third went straight for the receipts. “You didn’t say he was built different. You said he was much more talented than Jefferson — still wild even now,” he said.

And one user even accused Clark of switching sides. “But aren’t you the same guy that bashed Pickens after he was traded?” they said.

That’s the thing about George Pickens: his talent has always been polarizing, and Clark has always been loud about it, whether people liked it or not. But the truth probably lives somewhere in the middle.

Justin Jefferson, for the first time in his career, is playing with a quarterback — J.J. McCarthy — who has statistically been one of the league’s worst starters. That context matters a lot. At the same time, George Pickens is finally in a stable, explosive offense with Dak Prescott.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these